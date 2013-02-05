Former player agent Ricky Nixon hopes to launch comedy career

His life has played out like a comedy and now disgraced former AFL player agent Ricky Nixon is hoping to make a career out of it.

According to News Ltd, the 49-year-old is in negotiations to perform several shows in March as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

"Discussions are well advanced about him doing a show during this year's Comedy Festival and we're really excited about the prospect," said Grantlee O'Sullivan, general manager of Melbourne's Comic's Lounge.

Nixon's routine is reported to feature two sets of about 20 minutes each featuring stories about his often scandalous life.

News Ltd reports Nixon has sought advice from comedians such as Dave Hughes and Doug Chappel, but Nixon won't have to look far for material for his show.

As a player agent, Nixon was associated with some of the AFL's most controversial players, including Gary Ablett Snr, Wayne Carey and Ben Cousins.

He was infamously embroiled in the St Kilda sex scandal in 2011, when the then-married Nixon allegedly had an affair with a 17-year-old girl.

The St Kilda scandal, which saw Nixon cop a two-year suspension from AFL Players' Association, is best remembered for the release of a photo showing Nixon wearing only his underpants (left).

Late in 2011, Nixon announced he was engaged to his younger girlfriend Tegan Gould after he proposed at a McDonald’s restaurant in country Victoria.

The couple then revealed plans for a fly-on-the-wall reality series about their life, called Ricky & Tegan Get Real.

But their relationship ended after an altercation in July last year when Nixon allegedly assaulted Gould when armed with a kitchen knife.

Nixon will appear in court in March to face charges from the incident.

In perhaps a sneak peak of Nixon's prowess as a comedian, he released this gem on Twitter several days ago: "Recent survey 90% of men don't no how 2 turn on the dish washer.I find that licking her nipples & the inside of her thighs does the trick !!"

Nixon, whose nickname is Chicken, often uses his Twitter page to tell his followers to 'climb aboard the Chicken Train'.

Nixon's two-year ban from the AFLPA ends in March this year.