Koch fumes over Pies' Holden sponsorship

Port Adelaide Football Club president David Koch has taken a swipe at Holden for throwing its support behind a wealthy Victorian club.

The carmaker has signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with the Collingwood Magpies, while Port Power has been left idle.

Port Adelaide president David Koch drove the debate this morning on Sunrise.

“Gee, Jay Weatherill , premier of SA and taxpayers will be happy to see their $50 million in subsidies, part of that going to Collingwood, a rich Victorian AFL club – beauty,” he said.

Then Collingwood Magpies president Eddie Maguire hit back.

“To David Koch who had a crack at our partnership this morning, welcome to Collingwood pal,” Mr Maguire said.

Holden says the deal is all about selling cars.

“Collingwood is the biggest AFL club in the country,” said Sean Poppitt from Holden.

“More than a million people tune in every game.”

The car giant has also signed a $10million deal with the NRL’s State of Origin to drive sales in the eastern states.

The South Australian government says any boost would be good news for workers in Adelaide.

“You’ve got to advertise where the market is, and that’s where the market is,” said SA employment minister Tom Kenyon.

Holden says is hasn’t ruled out further sponsorship deals across the country - with clubs that align with its brand - but it won’t say if Port Adelaide is a contender.

“We’ll evaluate different sponsorship arrangements on their own merit, but beyond that I really can’t comment.”

Port says it is in talks with Holden and other potential sponsors, as it tries to bounce back from its $4million loss last year.