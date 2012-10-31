Full AFL fixture for 2013 season

The AFL has released the fixture for 2013, aiming to have a fairer draw for all clubs.

Adelaide will kick off the 2013 season, taking on Essendon at AAMI Stadium on March in an opening round that will again span two weeks.

Sydney will face off with Hawthorn twice, with grand final re-matches slated for round seven and round 23.

Sydney will also face a possibly fiery encounter with Adelaide at AAMI Stadium in round 11 if they manage to draft wantaway forward Kurt Tippett

New Carlton coach Mick Malthouse will take on his former club Collingwood in a blockbuster round two fixture.

The draw has also been more carefully calibrated to try and make it fairer than in previous years.

Top four teams will only play bottom four teams in the previous year once, although Sydney will play Greater Western Sydney twice to help build their rivalry.

Bottom 10 teams will, where possible, only have two return meetings against top eight sides while those top eight will only have two return meetings against the bottom.

The AFL has used the bye format from 2012, with teams taking a weekend off between rounds 11-13.