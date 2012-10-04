The introduction of free agency continued to be felt on Thursday with Geelong’s Shannon Byrnes and Port Adelaide’s Troy Chaplin changing clubs.



Byrnes, an unrestricted free agent, signed a two-year deal with Melbourne Demons after ten seasons with the Cats.



A member of Geelong’s 2007 and 2009 premiership campaigns, Byrnes played just four games this year and has left the Cats after 108 games and 100 goals.



Key defender Chaplin became the second player after Danyle Pearce to leave the Power this week, with Port deciding not to match an offer from Richmond.



Port Adelaide general manager football Peter Rohde said Chaplin’s injury problems were a big factor in the decision to release the 26-year-old.



"Troy needed serious knee surgery towards the end of 2012 and while we hope he has many years of football left, we’re not prepared to commit to the extent Richmond is," Rohde said.



"We would have liked Troy to remain at Alberton, but on terms suitable to the Port Adelaide Football Club as well as the player.



"In fact, we had what we considered a fair contract in front of Troy and his management for a long period this year, but unfortunately they were unwilling to sign."



Chaplin will be a welcome addition to Richmond’s list next season as the club looks to reach the finals for the first time since 2001.



The Tigers have also secured Adelaide forward Chris Knights in what has proved a profitable start to free agency for the club.

Byrnes, Chaplin move on