Pies' Blues blitz seals first win of the season
Magpies' blitz seals AFL win over Blues

AFL grand final teams

Yahoo7 /

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans

MCG - Sat Sep 29, 2:30pm

Hawthorn
B: Grant Birchall, Josh Gibson, Benjamin Stratton
HB: Matt Suckling, Ryan Schoenmakers, Shaun Burgoyne
C: Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Xavier Ellis
HF: Jack Gunston, Lance Franklin, Isaac Smith
F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Breust
Foll: David Hale, Luke Hodge, Brad Sewell
I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo

Emg: Max Bailey, Thomas Murphy, Kyle Cheney

In: Luke Hodge
Out: Thomas Murphy

Sydney Swans
B: Rhyce Shaw, Ted Richards, Martin Mattner
<HB: Alex Johnson, Heath Grundy, Nicholas Smith
C: Lewis Jetta, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery
HF: Craig Bird, Sam Reid, Ryan O'Keefe
F: Jarrad McVeigh, Adam Goodes, Lewis Roberts-Thomson
Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh P. Kennedy, Jude Bolton
I/C: Nick Malceski, Mike Pyke, Luke Parker, Mitch Morton

Emg: Trent Dennis-Lane, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh

Join the conversation on FANGO for the AFL Grand Final from 1pm on Saturday with special guest, North Melbourne's Scott Thompson on board to answer all your questions from 1.30pm.

It's polls, it's trivia, it's chat, it's the vibe, it's all things AFL footy on the biggest day of the year so get involved.

Download FANGO for free.

