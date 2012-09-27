AFL grand final teams

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans

MCG - Sat Sep 29, 2:30pm

Hawthorn

B: Grant Birchall, Josh Gibson, Benjamin Stratton

HB: Matt Suckling, Ryan Schoenmakers, Shaun Burgoyne

C: Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Xavier Ellis

HF: Jack Gunston, Lance Franklin, Isaac Smith

F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Breust

Foll: David Hale, Luke Hodge, Brad Sewell

I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo

Emg: Max Bailey, Thomas Murphy, Kyle Cheney

In: Luke Hodge

Out: Thomas Murphy

Sydney Swans

B: Rhyce Shaw, Ted Richards, Martin Mattner

<HB: Alex Johnson, Heath Grundy, Nicholas Smith

C: Lewis Jetta, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery

HF: Craig Bird, Sam Reid, Ryan O'Keefe

F: Jarrad McVeigh, Adam Goodes, Lewis Roberts-Thomson

Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh P. Kennedy, Jude Bolton

I/C: Nick Malceski, Mike Pyke, Luke Parker, Mitch Morton

Emg: Trent Dennis-Lane, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh

