AFL grand final teams

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans
MCG - Sat Sep 29, 2:30pm
Hawthorn
B: Grant Birchall, Josh Gibson, Benjamin Stratton
HB: Matt Suckling, Ryan Schoenmakers, Shaun Burgoyne
C: Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Xavier Ellis
HF: Jack Gunston, Lance Franklin, Isaac Smith
F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Breust
Foll: David Hale, Luke Hodge, Brad Sewell
I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo
Emg: Max Bailey, Thomas Murphy, Kyle Cheney
In: Luke Hodge
Out: Thomas Murphy
Sydney Swans
B: Rhyce Shaw, Ted Richards, Martin Mattner
<HB: Alex Johnson, Heath Grundy, Nicholas Smith
C: Lewis Jetta, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery
HF: Craig Bird, Sam Reid, Ryan O'Keefe
F: Jarrad McVeigh, Adam Goodes, Lewis Roberts-Thomson
Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh P. Kennedy, Jude Bolton
I/C: Nick Malceski, Mike Pyke, Luke Parker, Mitch Morton
Emg: Trent Dennis-Lane, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh
