St Kilda forward Nick Riewoldt is set to take a $500,000 pay cut to keep playing with the Saints next year.

Riewoldt set to take massive pay cut

Reports from The Herald Sun indicate that Riewoldt's four-year agreement stipulates that he must play the final season of his contract for a flat fee of $500,000.

Last year Riewoldt netted close to $1 million and is currently in contract negotiations with the Saints to extend his tenure until the end of 2014.

Midfielder Brendon Goddard is reportedly being offered $600,000-$650,000 to stay with St Kilda. An offer made possible by Riewoldt's sizable pay cut.

Salary cap pressure has weighed on 2009 and 2010 grand finalists who are doing what they can to keep a hold of both their superstar players.

Goddard is reported to be fielding offers from both Essendon and Fremantle, with the Herald Sun indicating that the Bombers could pay Goddard $800,000 in his first season.

