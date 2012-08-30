The AFL is considering a rule change that will limit the amount of congestion around the centre bounce after a goal is scored.

AFL considering zone trial for next year's NAB cup

A NAB Cup trial would see a minimum of six players from each team being confined to the 50m arc while the rest of the team would be free to position themselves around the ball.

AFL football operations manager Adrian Anderson told the Herald Sun that the trial may start in next year's NAB Cup.

"For NAB Cup, we've thought about whether you might do something like require it to be six in each forward and defensive 50," Anderson said.

"We already have that with the centre square to a certain extent - it's a zone."

The change could make the final minutes of a game more exciting by preventing players from flooding the back half of the field and preventing expansive play.

Congestion around the football often slows the game with fans increasingly frustrated by the lack of on-field action.