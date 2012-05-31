AFL teams round 10

Fixtures and teams for AFL round 10. '
FRIDAY
St Kilda v Richmond, Etihad Stadium, 5.50pm
SATURDAY
Geelong v GWS, Simonds Stadium, 11.45am
Hawthorn v North Melbourne, Aurora Stadium, 12.10pm
Fremantle v Adelaide, Paterson Stadium, 2.40pm
Essendon v Melbourne, MCG, 5.40pm
Port Adelaide v Carlton, AAMI Stadium, 5.40pm
SUNDAY
Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba, 11.10am
Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 1.15pm
Collingwood v Gold Coast, MCG, 2.40pm
St Kilda v Richmond
St Kilda
B: Jason Gram, Sam Gilbert, Tom Simpkin
HB: Sean Dempster, James Gwilt, Brendon Goddard
C: Nick Dal Santo, Lenny Hayes, Farren Ray
HF: Jack Steven, Nick Riewoldt, Terry Milera
F: Stephen Milne, Justin Koschitzke, Leigh Montagna
Foll: Jason Blake, David Armitage, Clinton Jones
I/C: Jamie Cripps, Arryn Siposs, Ahmed Saad, Jack Newnes
Emg: Raphael Clarke, Adam Schneider, Beau Wilkes
In: Jack Newnes
Out: Jarryn Geary (Injured)
Richmond
B: Steven Morris, Alex Rance, Chris Newman
HB: Bachar Houli, Ben Griffiths, Brandon Ellis
C: Shaun Grigg, Dustin Martin, Shane Edwards
HF: Brett Deledio, Tyrone Vickery, Nathan Foley
F: Reece Conca, Jack Riewoldt, Jake King
Foll: Ivan Maric, Trent Cotchin, Shane Tuck
I/C: Daniel Jackson, Robin Nahas, Jake Batchelor, Addam Maric
Emg: Matthew White, Daniel Connors, Brad Miller
In: Jake Batchelor
Out: Matt Dea (Leg)
Milestones: Shane Tuck - 150 games, Jack Riewoldt - 100 games
Geelong v GWS
Geelong
B: Matthew Scarlett, Tom Lonergan, Josh Hunt
HB: Corey Enright, Harry Taylor, Andrew Mackie
C: Cameron Guthrie, Joel Selwood, Paul Chapman
HF: Mathew Stokes, Trent West, James Kelly
F: Mitch Duncan, James Podsiadly, Steve Johnson
Foll: Orren Stephenson, Joel Corey, Jimmy Bartel
I/C: Steven Motlop, Taylor Hunt, Jordan Schroder, Lincoln McCarthy
Emg: Tom Gillies, Jesse Stringer, Billie Smedts
In: James Kelly, Jordan Schroder, Lincoln McCarthy
Out: Tom Hawkins (Knee), Jonathan Simpkin, Jesse Stringer
New: Jordan Schroder (Calder U18), Lincoln McCarthy (Glenelg)
Milestones: Harry Taylor - 100 games
GWS
B: Luke Power, Phil Davis, Sam Darley
HB: Sam Reid, Tim Mohr, Tomas Bugg
C: Tom Scully, Adam Treloar, Toby Greene
HF: Chad Cornes, Jeremy Cameron, Jacob Townsend
F: Devon Smith, Andrew Phillips, Nick Haynes
Foll: Jonathan Giles, Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel
I/C: Stephen Coniglio, Taylor Adams, James McDonald, Dom Tyson
Emg: Jack Hombsch, Gerald Ugle, Nathan Wilson
In: Nick Haynes, Toby Greene
Out: Curtly Hampton, Adam Kennedy (Shoulder)
New: Nick Haynes (Dandenong U18)
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
Hawthorn
B: Brent Guerra, Josh Gibson, Shaun Burgoyne
HB: Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Benjamin Stratton
C: Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Clinton Young
HF: Isaac Smith, Lance Franklin, Shane Savage
F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Brendan Whitecross
Foll: David Hale, Brad Sewell, Liam Shiels
I/C: Luke Breust, Matt Suckling, Paul Puopolo, Bradley Hill
Emg: Stephen Gilham, Jack Gunston, Broc McCauley
In: Bradley Hill
Out: Stephen Gilham
Milestones: Liam Shiels - 50 games
North Melbourne
B: Cameron Delaney, Scott Thompson, Luke Delaney
HB: Shaun Atley, Michael Firrito, Nathan Grima
C: Daniel Wells, Andrew Swallow, Samuel Wright
HF: Ryan Bastinac, Aaron Edwards, Leigh Adams
F: Aaron Black, Drew Petrie, Kieran Harper
Foll: Todd Goldstein, Jack Ziebell, Brent Harvey
I/C: Levi Greenwood, Cruize Garlett, Ben Cunnington, Jamie Macmillan
Emg: Lindsay Thomas, Matt Campbell, Aaron Mullett
Milestones: Lindsay Thomas - 100 games
Fremantle v Adelaide
Fremantle
B: Paul Duffield, Zac Dawson, Greg Broughton
HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McPharlin, Stephen Hill
C: Michael Barlow, Ryan Crowley, Tendai Mzungu
HF: Matthew de Boer, Christopher Mayne, Clancee Pearce
F: Lachie Neale, Matthew Pavlich, Zachary Clarke
Foll: Aaron Sandilands, David Mundy, Hayden Ballantyne
I/C: Garrick Ibbotson, Jesse Crichton, Jack Anthony, Hayden Crozier
Emg: Nick Suban, Jonathon Griffin, Jayden Pitt
In: Garrick Ibbotson, Jack Anthony, Hayden Crozier
Out: Jay van Berlo, Alex Silvagni, Jonathon Griffin
New: Hayden Crozier (Eastern Ranges)
Milestones: Paul Duffield - 100 games, David Mundy - 150 games
Adelaide
B: Michael Doughty, Ben Rutten, Brodie Smith
HB: Matthew Jaensch, Daniel Talia, Brent Reilly
C: Nathan van Berlo, Patrick Dangerfield, Bernie Vince
HF: Jared Petrenko, Taylor Walker, Richard Douglas
F: Ian Callinan, Kurt Tippett, Jason Porplyzia
Foll: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane
I/C: Graham Johncock, Sam Shaw, Matthew Wright, Josh Jenkins
Emg: Chris Knights, Ricky Henderson, Tom Lynch
In: Taylor Walker, Sam Shaw
Out: David Mackay (Hamstring), Ricky Henderson
Port Adelaide v Carlton
Port Adelaide
B: Jacob Surjan, Alipate Carlile, Jackson Trengove
HB: Danyle Pearce, Troy Chaplin, Hamish Hartlett
C: Matthew Broadbent, Bradley Ebert, Kane Cornes
HF: Matt Thomas, Justin Westhoff, John McCarthy
F: Chad Wingard, Jay Schulz, Brett Ebert
Foll: Brent Renouf, Domenic Cassisi, Travis Boak
I/C: Paul Stewart, Jarrad Redden, Ben Jacobs, Darren Pfeiffer
Emg: Daniel Stewart, Tom Logan, Andrew Moore
In: Jarrad Redden
Out: Daniel Stewart
Milestones: Travis Boak - 100 games, Jackson Trengove - 50 games
Carlton
B: Aaron Joseph, Michael Jamison, Matthew Watson
HB: Zach Tuohy, Paul Bower, Joshua Bootsma
C: Kade Simpson, Bryce Gibbs, Heath Scotland
HF: Christopher Yarran, Matthew Kreuzer, Andrew Walker
F: Eddie Betts, Shaun Hampson, Jeffrey Garlett
Foll: Robert Warnock, Mitch Robinson, Chris Judd
I/C: Dennis Armfield, David Ellard, Brock McLean, Edward Curnow
Emg: Kane Lucas, Andrew Collins, Frazer Dale
In: Christopher Yarran, Matthew Watson
Out: Kane Lucas, Andrew Collins
Essendon v Melbourne
Essendon
B: Cale Hooker, Dustin Fletcher, Courtenay Dempsey
HB: Ricky Dyson, Kyle Hardingham, Jake Carlisle
C: David Zaharakis, Jobe Watson, Brent Stanton
HF: Angus Monfries, Stewart Crameri, Patrick Ryder
F: Leroy Jetta, Michael Hurley, Alwyn Davey
Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett, Heath Hocking
I/C: Sam Lonergan, Nathan Lovett-Murray, Jake Melksham, Travis Colyer
Emg: David Hille, Henry Slattery, Tayte Pears
In: Dustin Fletcher, Leroy Jetta, Kyle Hardingham
Out: Mark McVeigh (Hip), Henry Slattery, Tayte Pears
Melbourne
B: James Frawley, Jared Rivers, Tom McDonald
HB: Jack Trengove, Jack Watts, Colin Garland
C: Jack Grimes, James Magner, Nathan Jones
HF: Rohan Bail, Mitchell Clark, Joel Macdonald
F: Jeremy Howe, Brad Green, Luke Tapscott
Foll: Mark Jamar, Brent Moloney, Jordie McKenzie
I/C: Lynden Dunn, Colin Sylvia, Sam Blease, Daniel Nicholson
Emg: Matthew Bate, Jamie Bennell, James Sellar
In: Colin Sylvia, Joel Macdonald
Out: Jamie Bennell, James Sellar
Brisbane v West Coast
Brisbane
B: Ashley McGrath, Matt Maguire, Ryan Lester
HB: Mitchell Golby, Joel Patfull, Josh Drummond
C: Pearce Hanley, Daniel Rich, Jed Adcock
HF: Jack Redden, Jonathan Brown, Dayne Zorko
F: Rohan Bewick, Daniel Merrett, Aaron Cornelius
Foll: Ben Hudson, Tom Rockliff, Andrew Raines
I/C: James Polkinghorne, Niall McKeever, Claye Beams, Jared Polec, Patrick Karnezis, Joshua Green, Elliot Yeo
In: Niall McKeever, Claye Beams, Jared Polec, Patrick Karnezis, Ben Hudson
Out: Simon Black (Knee), Billy Longer (Back)
Milestones: Tom Rockliff - 50 games
West Coast
B: Patrick McGinnity, Darren Glass, Will Schofield
HB: Beau Waters, Eric Mackenzie, Shannon Hurn
C: Matthew Rosa, Matthew Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF: Chris Masten, Jack Darling, Brad Sheppard
F: Dean Cox, Quinten Lynch, Josh Hill
Foll: Nic Naitanui, Scott Selwood, Daniel Kerr
I/C: Adam Selwood, Mitch Brown, Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Ashton Hams, Scott Lycett, Jacob Brennan
In: Mitch Brown, Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Ashton Hams, Scott Lycett
Out: Sam Butler (Hamstring), Luke Shuey (Suspension)
Milestones: Patrick McGinnity - 50 games
Sydney v Western Bulldogs
Sydney
B: Alex Johnson, Ted Richards, Rhyce Shaw
HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Heath Grundy, Martin Mattner
C: Lewis Jetta, Josh P. Kennedy, Nicholas Smith
HF: Kieren Jack, Ryan O'Keefe, Daniel Hannebery
F: Sam Reid, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Craig Bird
Foll: Mike Pyke, Jude Bolton, Ben McGlynn
I/C: Nick Malceski, Jesse White, Shane Mumford, Trent Dennis-Lane, Luke Parker, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh
In: Jesse White, Shane Mumford, Tony Armstrong
Milestones: Heath Grundy - 100 games, Lewis Jetta - 50 games
Western Bulldogs
B: Dylan Addison, Brian Lake, Ryan Hargrave
HB: Robert Murphy, Mark Austin, Patrick Veszpremi
C: Daniel Cross, Matthew Boyd, Easton Wood
HF: Mitchell Wallis, Jordan Roughead, Adam Cooney
F: Daniel Giansiracusa, Ayce Cordy, Luke Dahlhaus
Foll: William Minson, Ryan Griffen, Thomas Liberatore
I/C: Shaun Higgins, Liam Jones, Liam Picken, Zephaniah Skinner, Clay Smith, Daniel Pearce, Tory Dickson
In: Dylan Addison, Easton Wood, Ayce Cordy, Clay Smith
Out: Justin Sherman
Milestones: Ryan Hargrave - 200 games
Collingwood v Gold Coast
Collingwood
B: Heritier O'Brien, Nathan Brown, Marley Williams
HB: Alan Toovey, Nick Maxwell, Martin Clarke
C: Simon Buckley, Dale Thomas, Jarryd Blair
HF: Alex Fasolo, Chris Dawes, Ben Sinclair
F: Dayne Beams, Travis Cloke, Tyson Goldsack
Foll: Darren Jolly, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom
I/C: Alan Didak, Sharrod Wellingham, Cameron Wood, Tom Young, Kirk Ugle, Paul Seedsman, Jamie Elliott
In: Nathan Brown, Cameron Wood, Tom Young, Kirk Ugle, Paul Seedsman
Out: Heath Shaw (Calf), Lachlan Keeffe (Knee)
Gold Coast
B: Jeremy Taylor, Matthew Warnock, Daniel Stanley
HB: Sam Iles, Rory Thompson, Joel Wilkinson
C: Michael Rischitelli, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Sexton
HF: Harley Bennell, Tom Lynch, Andrew McQualter
F: Campbell Brown, Sam Day, Luke Russell
Foll: Tom Hickey, Dion Prestia, Gary Ablett
I/C: Alik Magin, Trent McKenzie, Matt Shaw, Josh Caddy, Seb Tape, Aaron Hall, Kyal Horsley
In: Luke Russell, Trent McKenzie, Tom Hickey, Aaron Hall
Out: Zac Smith