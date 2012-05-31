AFL teams round 10

Fixtures and teams for AFL round 10. '

FRIDAY

St Kilda v Richmond, Etihad Stadium, 5.50pm

SATURDAY

Geelong v GWS, Simonds Stadium, 11.45am

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, Aurora Stadium, 12.10pm

Fremantle v Adelaide, Paterson Stadium, 2.40pm

Essendon v Melbourne, MCG, 5.40pm

Port Adelaide v Carlton, AAMI Stadium, 5.40pm

SUNDAY

Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba, 11.10am

Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 1.15pm

Collingwood v Gold Coast, MCG, 2.40pm

St Kilda v Richmond

St Kilda

B: Jason Gram, Sam Gilbert, Tom Simpkin

HB: Sean Dempster, James Gwilt, Brendon Goddard

C: Nick Dal Santo, Lenny Hayes, Farren Ray

HF: Jack Steven, Nick Riewoldt, Terry Milera

F: Stephen Milne, Justin Koschitzke, Leigh Montagna

Foll: Jason Blake, David Armitage, Clinton Jones

I/C: Jamie Cripps, Arryn Siposs, Ahmed Saad, Jack Newnes

Emg: Raphael Clarke, Adam Schneider, Beau Wilkes

In: Jack Newnes

Out: Jarryn Geary (Injured)

Richmond

B: Steven Morris, Alex Rance, Chris Newman

HB: Bachar Houli, Ben Griffiths, Brandon Ellis

C: Shaun Grigg, Dustin Martin, Shane Edwards

HF: Brett Deledio, Tyrone Vickery, Nathan Foley

F: Reece Conca, Jack Riewoldt, Jake King

Foll: Ivan Maric, Trent Cotchin, Shane Tuck

I/C: Daniel Jackson, Robin Nahas, Jake Batchelor, Addam Maric

Emg: Matthew White, Daniel Connors, Brad Miller

In: Jake Batchelor

Out: Matt Dea (Leg)

Milestones: Shane Tuck - 150 games, Jack Riewoldt - 100 games

Geelong v GWS

Geelong

B: Matthew Scarlett, Tom Lonergan, Josh Hunt

HB: Corey Enright, Harry Taylor, Andrew Mackie

C: Cameron Guthrie, Joel Selwood, Paul Chapman

HF: Mathew Stokes, Trent West, James Kelly

F: Mitch Duncan, James Podsiadly, Steve Johnson

Foll: Orren Stephenson, Joel Corey, Jimmy Bartel

I/C: Steven Motlop, Taylor Hunt, Jordan Schroder, Lincoln McCarthy

Emg: Tom Gillies, Jesse Stringer, Billie Smedts

In: James Kelly, Jordan Schroder, Lincoln McCarthy

Out: Tom Hawkins (Knee), Jonathan Simpkin, Jesse Stringer

New: Jordan Schroder (Calder U18), Lincoln McCarthy (Glenelg)

Milestones: Harry Taylor - 100 games

GWS

B: Luke Power, Phil Davis, Sam Darley

HB: Sam Reid, Tim Mohr, Tomas Bugg

C: Tom Scully, Adam Treloar, Toby Greene

HF: Chad Cornes, Jeremy Cameron, Jacob Townsend

F: Devon Smith, Andrew Phillips, Nick Haynes

Foll: Jonathan Giles, Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel

I/C: Stephen Coniglio, Taylor Adams, James McDonald, Dom Tyson

Emg: Jack Hombsch, Gerald Ugle, Nathan Wilson

In: Nick Haynes, Toby Greene

Out: Curtly Hampton, Adam Kennedy (Shoulder)

New: Nick Haynes (Dandenong U18)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

Hawthorn

B: Brent Guerra, Josh Gibson, Shaun Burgoyne

HB: Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Benjamin Stratton

C: Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Clinton Young

HF: Isaac Smith, Lance Franklin, Shane Savage

F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Brendan Whitecross

Foll: David Hale, Brad Sewell, Liam Shiels

I/C: Luke Breust, Matt Suckling, Paul Puopolo, Bradley Hill

Emg: Stephen Gilham, Jack Gunston, Broc McCauley

In: Bradley Hill

Out: Stephen Gilham

Milestones: Liam Shiels - 50 games

North Melbourne

B: Cameron Delaney, Scott Thompson, Luke Delaney

HB: Shaun Atley, Michael Firrito, Nathan Grima

C: Daniel Wells, Andrew Swallow, Samuel Wright

HF: Ryan Bastinac, Aaron Edwards, Leigh Adams

F: Aaron Black, Drew Petrie, Kieran Harper

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Jack Ziebell, Brent Harvey

I/C: Levi Greenwood, Cruize Garlett, Ben Cunnington, Jamie Macmillan

Emg: Lindsay Thomas, Matt Campbell, Aaron Mullett

Milestones: Lindsay Thomas - 100 games

Fremantle v Adelaide

Fremantle

B: Paul Duffield, Zac Dawson, Greg Broughton

HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McPharlin, Stephen Hill

C: Michael Barlow, Ryan Crowley, Tendai Mzungu

HF: Matthew de Boer, Christopher Mayne, Clancee Pearce

F: Lachie Neale, Matthew Pavlich, Zachary Clarke

Foll: Aaron Sandilands, David Mundy, Hayden Ballantyne

I/C: Garrick Ibbotson, Jesse Crichton, Jack Anthony, Hayden Crozier

Emg: Nick Suban, Jonathon Griffin, Jayden Pitt

In: Garrick Ibbotson, Jack Anthony, Hayden Crozier

Out: Jay van Berlo, Alex Silvagni, Jonathon Griffin

New: Hayden Crozier (Eastern Ranges)

Milestones: Paul Duffield - 100 games, David Mundy - 150 games

Adelaide

B: Michael Doughty, Ben Rutten, Brodie Smith

HB: Matthew Jaensch, Daniel Talia, Brent Reilly

C: Nathan van Berlo, Patrick Dangerfield, Bernie Vince

HF: Jared Petrenko, Taylor Walker, Richard Douglas

F: Ian Callinan, Kurt Tippett, Jason Porplyzia

Foll: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane

I/C: Graham Johncock, Sam Shaw, Matthew Wright, Josh Jenkins

Emg: Chris Knights, Ricky Henderson, Tom Lynch

In: Taylor Walker, Sam Shaw

Out: David Mackay (Hamstring), Ricky Henderson

Port Adelaide v Carlton

Port Adelaide

B: Jacob Surjan, Alipate Carlile, Jackson Trengove

HB: Danyle Pearce, Troy Chaplin, Hamish Hartlett

C: Matthew Broadbent, Bradley Ebert, Kane Cornes

HF: Matt Thomas, Justin Westhoff, John McCarthy

F: Chad Wingard, Jay Schulz, Brett Ebert

Foll: Brent Renouf, Domenic Cassisi, Travis Boak

I/C: Paul Stewart, Jarrad Redden, Ben Jacobs, Darren Pfeiffer

Emg: Daniel Stewart, Tom Logan, Andrew Moore

In: Jarrad Redden

Out: Daniel Stewart

Milestones: Travis Boak - 100 games, Jackson Trengove - 50 games

Carlton

B: Aaron Joseph, Michael Jamison, Matthew Watson

HB: Zach Tuohy, Paul Bower, Joshua Bootsma

C: Kade Simpson, Bryce Gibbs, Heath Scotland

HF: Christopher Yarran, Matthew Kreuzer, Andrew Walker

F: Eddie Betts, Shaun Hampson, Jeffrey Garlett

Foll: Robert Warnock, Mitch Robinson, Chris Judd

I/C: Dennis Armfield, David Ellard, Brock McLean, Edward Curnow

Emg: Kane Lucas, Andrew Collins, Frazer Dale

In: Christopher Yarran, Matthew Watson

Out: Kane Lucas, Andrew Collins

Essendon v Melbourne

Essendon

B: Cale Hooker, Dustin Fletcher, Courtenay Dempsey

HB: Ricky Dyson, Kyle Hardingham, Jake Carlisle

C: David Zaharakis, Jobe Watson, Brent Stanton

HF: Angus Monfries, Stewart Crameri, Patrick Ryder

F: Leroy Jetta, Michael Hurley, Alwyn Davey

Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett, Heath Hocking

I/C: Sam Lonergan, Nathan Lovett-Murray, Jake Melksham, Travis Colyer

Emg: David Hille, Henry Slattery, Tayte Pears

In: Dustin Fletcher, Leroy Jetta, Kyle Hardingham

Out: Mark McVeigh (Hip), Henry Slattery, Tayte Pears

Melbourne

B: James Frawley, Jared Rivers, Tom McDonald

HB: Jack Trengove, Jack Watts, Colin Garland

C: Jack Grimes, James Magner, Nathan Jones

HF: Rohan Bail, Mitchell Clark, Joel Macdonald

F: Jeremy Howe, Brad Green, Luke Tapscott

Foll: Mark Jamar, Brent Moloney, Jordie McKenzie

I/C: Lynden Dunn, Colin Sylvia, Sam Blease, Daniel Nicholson

Emg: Matthew Bate, Jamie Bennell, James Sellar

In: Colin Sylvia, Joel Macdonald

Out: Jamie Bennell, James Sellar

Brisbane v West Coast

Brisbane

B: Ashley McGrath, Matt Maguire, Ryan Lester

HB: Mitchell Golby, Joel Patfull, Josh Drummond

C: Pearce Hanley, Daniel Rich, Jed Adcock

HF: Jack Redden, Jonathan Brown, Dayne Zorko

F: Rohan Bewick, Daniel Merrett, Aaron Cornelius

Foll: Ben Hudson, Tom Rockliff, Andrew Raines

I/C: James Polkinghorne, Niall McKeever, Claye Beams, Jared Polec, Patrick Karnezis, Joshua Green, Elliot Yeo

In: Niall McKeever, Claye Beams, Jared Polec, Patrick Karnezis, Ben Hudson

Out: Simon Black (Knee), Billy Longer (Back)

Milestones: Tom Rockliff - 50 games

West Coast

B: Patrick McGinnity, Darren Glass, Will Schofield

HB: Beau Waters, Eric Mackenzie, Shannon Hurn

C: Matthew Rosa, Matthew Priddis, Andrew Gaff

HF: Chris Masten, Jack Darling, Brad Sheppard

F: Dean Cox, Quinten Lynch, Josh Hill

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Scott Selwood, Daniel Kerr

I/C: Adam Selwood, Mitch Brown, Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Ashton Hams, Scott Lycett, Jacob Brennan

In: Mitch Brown, Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Ashton Hams, Scott Lycett

Out: Sam Butler (Hamstring), Luke Shuey (Suspension)

Milestones: Patrick McGinnity - 50 games

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

Sydney

B: Alex Johnson, Ted Richards, Rhyce Shaw

HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Heath Grundy, Martin Mattner

C: Lewis Jetta, Josh P. Kennedy, Nicholas Smith

HF: Kieren Jack, Ryan O'Keefe, Daniel Hannebery

F: Sam Reid, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Craig Bird

Foll: Mike Pyke, Jude Bolton, Ben McGlynn

I/C: Nick Malceski, Jesse White, Shane Mumford, Trent Dennis-Lane, Luke Parker, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh

In: Jesse White, Shane Mumford, Tony Armstrong

Milestones: Heath Grundy - 100 games, Lewis Jetta - 50 games

Western Bulldogs

B: Dylan Addison, Brian Lake, Ryan Hargrave

HB: Robert Murphy, Mark Austin, Patrick Veszpremi

C: Daniel Cross, Matthew Boyd, Easton Wood

HF: Mitchell Wallis, Jordan Roughead, Adam Cooney

F: Daniel Giansiracusa, Ayce Cordy, Luke Dahlhaus

Foll: William Minson, Ryan Griffen, Thomas Liberatore

I/C: Shaun Higgins, Liam Jones, Liam Picken, Zephaniah Skinner, Clay Smith, Daniel Pearce, Tory Dickson

In: Dylan Addison, Easton Wood, Ayce Cordy, Clay Smith

Out: Justin Sherman

Milestones: Ryan Hargrave - 200 games

Collingwood v Gold Coast

Collingwood

B: Heritier O'Brien, Nathan Brown, Marley Williams

HB: Alan Toovey, Nick Maxwell, Martin Clarke

C: Simon Buckley, Dale Thomas, Jarryd Blair

HF: Alex Fasolo, Chris Dawes, Ben Sinclair

F: Dayne Beams, Travis Cloke, Tyson Goldsack

Foll: Darren Jolly, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom

I/C: Alan Didak, Sharrod Wellingham, Cameron Wood, Tom Young, Kirk Ugle, Paul Seedsman, Jamie Elliott

In: Nathan Brown, Cameron Wood, Tom Young, Kirk Ugle, Paul Seedsman

Out: Heath Shaw (Calf), Lachlan Keeffe (Knee)

Gold Coast

B: Jeremy Taylor, Matthew Warnock, Daniel Stanley

HB: Sam Iles, Rory Thompson, Joel Wilkinson

C: Michael Rischitelli, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Sexton

HF: Harley Bennell, Tom Lynch, Andrew McQualter

F: Campbell Brown, Sam Day, Luke Russell

Foll: Tom Hickey, Dion Prestia, Gary Ablett

I/C: Alik Magin, Trent McKenzie, Matt Shaw, Josh Caddy, Seb Tape, Aaron Hall, Kyal Horsley

In: Luke Russell, Trent McKenzie, Tom Hickey, Aaron Hall

Out: Zac Smith