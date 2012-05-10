News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jack Graham's ban upheld by AFL tribunal
Jack Graham's ban upheld by AFL tribunal

AFL teams round seven

Yahoo7 /

Fixtures and teams for round seven of the 2012 AFL season.

FRIDAY
Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 5.50pm

SATURDAY
Adelaide v Geelong, AAMI Stadium, 11.15am
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka, 11.40am
Richmond v Sydney, MCG, 2.40pm
Essendon v West Coast, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm
Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.40pm

SUNDAY
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Etihad Stadium, 11.10am
Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Patersons Stadium, 2.40pm

MONDAY
St Kilda v Carlton, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm

Melbourne v Hawthorn
Melbourne
B: James Frawley, Jared Rivers, Clint Bartram
HB: Jack Grimes, Colin Garland, Cale Morton
C: Ricky Petterd, Brent Moloney, Jack Trengove
HF: Nathan Jones, Mitchell Clark, Jamie Bennell
F: Jeremy Howe, Colin Sylvia, Aaron Davey
Foll: Mark Jamar, James Magner, Jordie McKenzie
I/C: Matthew Bate, Rohan Bail, Jack Fitzpatrick, Tom McDonald
Emg: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, Joel Macdonald
In: Ricky Petterd, Jamie Bennell, Jack Fitzpatrick
Out: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, James Sellar (calf)

Hawthorn
B: Brent Guerra, Stephen Gilham, Benjamin Stratton
HB: Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Matt Suckling
C: Brendan Whitecross, Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis
HF: Isaac Smith, Lance Franklin, Luke Breust
F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Michael Osborne
Foll: David Hale, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Sewell
I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo
Emg: Kyle Cheney, Bradley Hill, Broc McCauley
In: Stephen Gilham, Clinton Young
Out: Luke Hodge (knee), Jarrad Boumann (appendix)


Adelaide v Geelong
Adelaide
B: Michael Doughty, Ben Rutten, Graham Johncock
HB: Matthew Jaensch, Daniel Talia, Brent Reilly
C: David Mackay, Patrick Dangerfield, Nathan van Berlo
HF: Jared Petrenko, Taylor Walker, Ian Callinan
F: Matthew Wright, Kurt Tippett, Jason Porplyzia
Foll: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane
I/C: Ricky Henderson, Brodie Smith, Jarryd Lyons, Josh Jenkins
Emg: Brad Symes, Brodie Martin, Tom Lynch

Geelong
B: Matthew Scarlett, Harry Taylor, Josh Hunt
HB: Corey Enright, Tom Lonergan, Andrew Mackie
C: James Kelly, Allen Christensen, Joel Corey
HF: Mitch Duncan, James Podsiadly, Steven Motlop
F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Joel Selwood
Foll: Trent West, Taylor Hunt, Paul Chapman
I/C: Jimmy Bartel, Jesse Stringer, Billie Smedts, Cameron Guthrie
Emg: Shannon Byrnes, Tom Gillies, George Horlin-Smith


Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast
GWS
B: Luke Power, Tim Mohr, Adam Kennedy
HB: Tomas Bugg, Phil Davis, Dylan Shiel
C: Tom Scully, Toby Greene, Chad Cornes
HF: Adam Treloar, Jeremy Cameron, Dom Tyson
F: Rhys Palmer, Israel Folau, Devon Smith
Foll: Jonathan Giles, Callan Ward, Jacob Townsend
I/C: Andrew Phillips, Stephen Coniglio, Liam Sumner, Taylor Adams
Emg: Nathan Wilson, Adam Tomlinson, Sam Reid
In: Jeremy Cameron, Israel Folau, Andrew Phillips, Jacob Townsend, Adam Treloar, Chad Cornes
Out: Curtly Hampton, Jack Hombsch (injured), Dean Brogan (injured), Setanta O'hAilpín (knee), James McDonald, Sam Reid
New: Andrew Phillips (Lauderdale/Triabunna - TAS)

Gold Coast
B: Jared Brennan, Matthew Warnock, Seb Tape
HB: Sam Iles, Michael Coad, Joel Wilkinson
C: Michael Rischitelli, Karmichael Hunt, Trent McKenzie
HF: Harley Bennell, Tom Lynch, Josh Toy
F: Campbell Brown, Sam Day, Luke Russell
Foll: Zac Smith, Josh Caddy, Gary Ablett
I/C: Charlie Dixon, Dion Prestia, David Swallow, Kyal Horsley
Emg: Daniel Stanley, Matt Shaw, Jeremy Taylor
In: Gary Ablett, Michael Coad, Michael Rischitelli
Out: Maverick Weller, Matt Shaw, Nathan Bock (leg)


Richmond v Sydney
Richmond
B: Steven Morris, Alex Rance, Chris Newman
HB: Bachar Houli, Dylan Grimes, Jake Batchelor
C: Shaun Grigg, Dustin Martin, Brandon Ellis
HF: Brett Deledio, Brad Miller, Nathan Foley
F: Reece Conca, Jack Riewoldt, Jake King
Foll: Ivan Maric, Trent Cotchin, Shane Tuck
I/C: Daniel Jackson, Shane Edwards, Robin Nahas, Matt Dea
Emg: Angus Graham, Luke McGuane, Matthew Arnot
Milestones: Dustin Martin - 50 games

Sydney
B: Martin Mattner, Ted Richards, Alex Johnson
HB: Nicholas Smith, Heath Grundy, Rhyce Shaw
C: Jarrad McVeigh, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery
HF: Ryan O'Keefe, Sam Reid, Ben McGlynn
F: Jude Bolton, Jesse White, Trent Dennis-Lane
Foll: Mark Seaby, Josh P. Kennedy, Luke Parker
I/C: Nick Malceski, Craig Bird, Lewis Jetta, Andrejs Everitt
Emg: Nathan Gordon, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh


Essendon v West Coast
Essendon
B: Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, Courtenay Dempsey
HB: Kyle Hardingham, Jake Carlisle, Dustin Fletcher
C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, David Zaharakis
HF: Jake Melksham, Stewart Crameri, Angus Monfries
F: Alwyn Davey, Patrick Ryder, Leroy Jetta
Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Heath Hocking, Ben Howlett
I/C: Ricky Dyson, Sam Lonergan, Nathan Lovett-Murray, Travis Colyer
Emg: Mark McVeigh, Henry Slattery, Cory Dell'Olio

West Coast
B: Sam Butler, Darren Glass, Shannon Hurn
HB: Beau Waters, Eric Mackenzie, Jacob Brennan
C: Matthew Rosa, Matthew Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF: Chris Masten, Quinten Lynch, Josh Hill
F: Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Scott Lycett
Foll: Dean Cox, Scott Selwood, Daniel Kerr
I/C: Mitch Brown, Patrick McGinnity, Brad Sheppard, Ryan Neates
Emg: Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Murray Newman
Milestones: Beau Waters - 100 games


Brisbane v Collingwood
Brisbane
B: Pearce Hanley, Matt Maguire, Niall McKeever
HB: Mitchell Golby, Joel Patfull, Daniel Rich
C: James Hawksley, Tom Rockliff, Josh Drummond
HF: James Polkinghorne, Jonathan Brown, Todd Banfield
F: Ashley McGrath, Daniel Merrett, Patrick Karnezis
Foll: Billy Longer, Simon Black, Jack Redden
I/C: Andrew Raines, Ryan Harwood, Jared Polec, Dayne Zorko
Emg: Bryce Retzlaff, Joshua Green, Jack Crisp

Collingwood
B: Harry O'Brien, Ben Reid, Nathan Brown
HB: Simon Buckley, Nick Maxwell, Tyson Goldsack
C: Dane Swan, Sharrod Wellingham, Jarryd Blair
HF: Heath Shaw, Chris Dawes, Ben Sinclair
F: Dayne Beams, Travis Cloke, Alan Didak
Foll: Cameron Wood, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom
I/C: Alan Toovey, Martin Clarke, Lachlan Keeffe, Paul Seedsman
Emg: Kirk Ugle, Peter Yagmoor, Jackson Paine


North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
B: Jamie Macmillan, Scott Thompson, Luke Delaney
HB: Daniel Wells, Michael Firrito, Kieran Harper
C: Shaun Atley, Andrew Swallow, Brent Harvey
HF: Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Samuel Wright
F: Aaron Edwards, Drew Petrie, Lindsay Thomas
Foll: Hamish McIntosh, Jack Ziebell, Ryan Bastinac
I/C: Ben Warren, Leigh Adams, Liam Anthony, Cameron Delaney, Cameron Pedersen, Will Sierakowski, Brad McKenzie
Milestones: Jack Ziebell - 50 games

Western Bulldogs
B: Robert Murphy, Brian Lake, Ryan Hargrave
HB: Daniel Cross, Mark Austin, Dylan Addison
C: Liam Picken, Matthew Boyd, Shaun Higgins
HF: Adam Cooney, Jordan Roughead, Patrick Veszpremi
F: Thomas Liberatore, Ayce Cordy, Daniel Giansiracusa
Foll: William Minson, Ryan Griffen, Luke Dahlhaus
I/C: Jarrad Grant, Justin Sherman, Mitchell Wallis, Clay Smith, Fletcher Roberts, Daniel Pearce, Tory Dickson


Fremantle v Port Adelaide
Fremantle
B: Garrick Ibbotson, Zac Dawson, Adam McPhee
HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McPharlin, Tendai Mzungu
C: Paul Duffield, Ryan Crowley, Stephen Hill
HF: Matthew de Boer, Christopher Mayne, Clancee Pearce
F: Hayden Ballantyne, Matthew Pavlich, Zachary Clarke
Foll: Aaron Sandilands, David Mundy, Michael Barlow
I/C: Jay van Berlo, Greg Broughton, Dylan Roberton, Alex Silvagni, Jonathon Griffin, Lachie Neale, Lee Spurr

Port Adelaide
B: Jackson Trengove, Alipate Carlile, Jacob Surjan
HB: Tom Logan, Troy Chaplin, Ben Jacobs
C: Kane Cornes, Domenic Cassisi, John McCarthy
HF: Hamish Hartlett, Justin Westhoff, Matthew Broadbent
F: David Rodan, Daniel Stewart, John Butcher
Foll: Brent Renouf, Bradley Ebert, Travis Boak
I/C: Brett Ebert, Danyle Pearce, Paul Stewart, Simon Phillips, Aaron Young, Cameron O'Shea, Darren Pfeiffer


St Kilda v Carlton
St Kilda
B: Jason Gram, Sam Gilbert, Jason Blake
HB: Tom Simpkin, Sam Fisher, Sean Dempster
C: Nick Dal Santo, Lenny Hayes, Brendon Goddard
HF: Jack Steven, Nick Riewoldt, Leigh Montagna
F: Stephen Milne, Rhys Stanley, Terry Milera
Foll: Justin Koschitzke, David Armitage, Clinton Jones
I/C: Jarryn Geary, Farren Ray, Jamie Cripps, Arryn Siposs, Dean Polo, Ahmed Saad, Beau Wilkes

Carlton
B: Aaron Joseph, Lachlan Henderson, Michael Jamison
HB: Zach Tuohy, Nick Duigan, Jordan Russell
C: Kade Simpson, Bryce Gibbs, Heath Scotland
HF: Andrew Walker, Jarrad Waite, Mitch Robinson
F: Jeffrey Garlett, Shaun Hampson, Eddie Betts
Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Marc Murphy, Chris Judd
I/C: Paul Bower, Bret Thornton, Dennis Armfield, David Ellard, Kane Lucas, Edward Curnow, Joshua Bootsma

Back To Top