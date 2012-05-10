AFL teams round seven

Fixtures and teams for round seven of the 2012 AFL season.
FRIDAY
Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 5.50pm
SATURDAY
Adelaide v Geelong, AAMI Stadium, 11.15am
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka, 11.40am
Richmond v Sydney, MCG, 2.40pm
Essendon v West Coast, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm
Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.40pm
SUNDAY
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Etihad Stadium, 11.10am
Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Patersons Stadium, 2.40pm
MONDAY
St Kilda v Carlton, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm
Melbourne v Hawthorn
Melbourne
B: James Frawley, Jared Rivers, Clint Bartram
HB: Jack Grimes, Colin Garland, Cale Morton
C: Ricky Petterd, Brent Moloney, Jack Trengove
HF: Nathan Jones, Mitchell Clark, Jamie Bennell
F: Jeremy Howe, Colin Sylvia, Aaron Davey
Foll: Mark Jamar, James Magner, Jordie McKenzie
I/C: Matthew Bate, Rohan Bail, Jack Fitzpatrick, Tom McDonald
Emg: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, Joel Macdonald
In: Ricky Petterd, Jamie Bennell, Jack Fitzpatrick
Out: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, James Sellar (calf)
Hawthorn
B: Brent Guerra, Stephen Gilham, Benjamin Stratton
HB: Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Matt Suckling
C: Brendan Whitecross, Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis
HF: Isaac Smith, Lance Franklin, Luke Breust
F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Michael Osborne
Foll: David Hale, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Sewell
I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo
Emg: Kyle Cheney, Bradley Hill, Broc McCauley
In: Stephen Gilham, Clinton Young
Out: Luke Hodge (knee), Jarrad Boumann (appendix)
Adelaide v Geelong
Adelaide
B: Michael Doughty, Ben Rutten, Graham Johncock
HB: Matthew Jaensch, Daniel Talia, Brent Reilly
C: David Mackay, Patrick Dangerfield, Nathan van Berlo
HF: Jared Petrenko, Taylor Walker, Ian Callinan
F: Matthew Wright, Kurt Tippett, Jason Porplyzia
Foll: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane
I/C: Ricky Henderson, Brodie Smith, Jarryd Lyons, Josh Jenkins
Emg: Brad Symes, Brodie Martin, Tom Lynch
Geelong
B: Matthew Scarlett, Harry Taylor, Josh Hunt
HB: Corey Enright, Tom Lonergan, Andrew Mackie
C: James Kelly, Allen Christensen, Joel Corey
HF: Mitch Duncan, James Podsiadly, Steven Motlop
F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Joel Selwood
Foll: Trent West, Taylor Hunt, Paul Chapman
I/C: Jimmy Bartel, Jesse Stringer, Billie Smedts, Cameron Guthrie
Emg: Shannon Byrnes, Tom Gillies, George Horlin-Smith
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast
GWS
B: Luke Power, Tim Mohr, Adam Kennedy
HB: Tomas Bugg, Phil Davis, Dylan Shiel
C: Tom Scully, Toby Greene, Chad Cornes
HF: Adam Treloar, Jeremy Cameron, Dom Tyson
F: Rhys Palmer, Israel Folau, Devon Smith
Foll: Jonathan Giles, Callan Ward, Jacob Townsend
I/C: Andrew Phillips, Stephen Coniglio, Liam Sumner, Taylor Adams
Emg: Nathan Wilson, Adam Tomlinson, Sam Reid
In: Jeremy Cameron, Israel Folau, Andrew Phillips, Jacob Townsend, Adam Treloar, Chad Cornes
Out: Curtly Hampton, Jack Hombsch (injured), Dean Brogan (injured), Setanta O'hAilpín (knee), James McDonald, Sam Reid
New: Andrew Phillips (Lauderdale/Triabunna - TAS)
Gold Coast
B: Jared Brennan, Matthew Warnock, Seb Tape
HB: Sam Iles, Michael Coad, Joel Wilkinson
C: Michael Rischitelli, Karmichael Hunt, Trent McKenzie
HF: Harley Bennell, Tom Lynch, Josh Toy
F: Campbell Brown, Sam Day, Luke Russell
Foll: Zac Smith, Josh Caddy, Gary Ablett
I/C: Charlie Dixon, Dion Prestia, David Swallow, Kyal Horsley
Emg: Daniel Stanley, Matt Shaw, Jeremy Taylor
In: Gary Ablett, Michael Coad, Michael Rischitelli
Out: Maverick Weller, Matt Shaw, Nathan Bock (leg)
Richmond v Sydney
Richmond
B: Steven Morris, Alex Rance, Chris Newman
HB: Bachar Houli, Dylan Grimes, Jake Batchelor
C: Shaun Grigg, Dustin Martin, Brandon Ellis
HF: Brett Deledio, Brad Miller, Nathan Foley
F: Reece Conca, Jack Riewoldt, Jake King
Foll: Ivan Maric, Trent Cotchin, Shane Tuck
I/C: Daniel Jackson, Shane Edwards, Robin Nahas, Matt Dea
Emg: Angus Graham, Luke McGuane, Matthew Arnot
Milestones: Dustin Martin - 50 games
Sydney
B: Martin Mattner, Ted Richards, Alex Johnson
HB: Nicholas Smith, Heath Grundy, Rhyce Shaw
C: Jarrad McVeigh, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery
HF: Ryan O'Keefe, Sam Reid, Ben McGlynn
F: Jude Bolton, Jesse White, Trent Dennis-Lane
Foll: Mark Seaby, Josh P. Kennedy, Luke Parker
I/C: Nick Malceski, Craig Bird, Lewis Jetta, Andrejs Everitt
Emg: Nathan Gordon, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh
Essendon v West Coast
Essendon
B: Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, Courtenay Dempsey
HB: Kyle Hardingham, Jake Carlisle, Dustin Fletcher
C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, David Zaharakis
HF: Jake Melksham, Stewart Crameri, Angus Monfries
F: Alwyn Davey, Patrick Ryder, Leroy Jetta
Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Heath Hocking, Ben Howlett
I/C: Ricky Dyson, Sam Lonergan, Nathan Lovett-Murray, Travis Colyer
Emg: Mark McVeigh, Henry Slattery, Cory Dell'Olio
West Coast
B: Sam Butler, Darren Glass, Shannon Hurn
HB: Beau Waters, Eric Mackenzie, Jacob Brennan
C: Matthew Rosa, Matthew Priddis, Andrew Gaff
HF: Chris Masten, Quinten Lynch, Josh Hill
F: Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Scott Lycett
Foll: Dean Cox, Scott Selwood, Daniel Kerr
I/C: Mitch Brown, Patrick McGinnity, Brad Sheppard, Ryan Neates
Emg: Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Murray Newman
Milestones: Beau Waters - 100 games
Brisbane v Collingwood
Brisbane
B: Pearce Hanley, Matt Maguire, Niall McKeever
HB: Mitchell Golby, Joel Patfull, Daniel Rich
C: James Hawksley, Tom Rockliff, Josh Drummond
HF: James Polkinghorne, Jonathan Brown, Todd Banfield
F: Ashley McGrath, Daniel Merrett, Patrick Karnezis
Foll: Billy Longer, Simon Black, Jack Redden
I/C: Andrew Raines, Ryan Harwood, Jared Polec, Dayne Zorko
Emg: Bryce Retzlaff, Joshua Green, Jack Crisp
Collingwood
B: Harry O'Brien, Ben Reid, Nathan Brown
HB: Simon Buckley, Nick Maxwell, Tyson Goldsack
C: Dane Swan, Sharrod Wellingham, Jarryd Blair
HF: Heath Shaw, Chris Dawes, Ben Sinclair
F: Dayne Beams, Travis Cloke, Alan Didak
Foll: Cameron Wood, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom
I/C: Alan Toovey, Martin Clarke, Lachlan Keeffe, Paul Seedsman
Emg: Kirk Ugle, Peter Yagmoor, Jackson Paine
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
B: Jamie Macmillan, Scott Thompson, Luke Delaney
HB: Daniel Wells, Michael Firrito, Kieran Harper
C: Shaun Atley, Andrew Swallow, Brent Harvey
HF: Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Samuel Wright
F: Aaron Edwards, Drew Petrie, Lindsay Thomas
Foll: Hamish McIntosh, Jack Ziebell, Ryan Bastinac
I/C: Ben Warren, Leigh Adams, Liam Anthony, Cameron Delaney, Cameron Pedersen, Will Sierakowski, Brad McKenzie
Milestones: Jack Ziebell - 50 games
Western Bulldogs
B: Robert Murphy, Brian Lake, Ryan Hargrave
HB: Daniel Cross, Mark Austin, Dylan Addison
C: Liam Picken, Matthew Boyd, Shaun Higgins
HF: Adam Cooney, Jordan Roughead, Patrick Veszpremi
F: Thomas Liberatore, Ayce Cordy, Daniel Giansiracusa
Foll: William Minson, Ryan Griffen, Luke Dahlhaus
I/C: Jarrad Grant, Justin Sherman, Mitchell Wallis, Clay Smith, Fletcher Roberts, Daniel Pearce, Tory Dickson
Fremantle v Port Adelaide
Fremantle
B: Garrick Ibbotson, Zac Dawson, Adam McPhee
HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McPharlin, Tendai Mzungu
C: Paul Duffield, Ryan Crowley, Stephen Hill
HF: Matthew de Boer, Christopher Mayne, Clancee Pearce
F: Hayden Ballantyne, Matthew Pavlich, Zachary Clarke
Foll: Aaron Sandilands, David Mundy, Michael Barlow
I/C: Jay van Berlo, Greg Broughton, Dylan Roberton, Alex Silvagni, Jonathon Griffin, Lachie Neale, Lee Spurr
Port Adelaide
B: Jackson Trengove, Alipate Carlile, Jacob Surjan
HB: Tom Logan, Troy Chaplin, Ben Jacobs
C: Kane Cornes, Domenic Cassisi, John McCarthy
HF: Hamish Hartlett, Justin Westhoff, Matthew Broadbent
F: David Rodan, Daniel Stewart, John Butcher
Foll: Brent Renouf, Bradley Ebert, Travis Boak
I/C: Brett Ebert, Danyle Pearce, Paul Stewart, Simon Phillips, Aaron Young, Cameron O'Shea, Darren Pfeiffer
St Kilda v Carlton
St Kilda
B: Jason Gram, Sam Gilbert, Jason Blake
HB: Tom Simpkin, Sam Fisher, Sean Dempster
C: Nick Dal Santo, Lenny Hayes, Brendon Goddard
HF: Jack Steven, Nick Riewoldt, Leigh Montagna
F: Stephen Milne, Rhys Stanley, Terry Milera
Foll: Justin Koschitzke, David Armitage, Clinton Jones
I/C: Jarryn Geary, Farren Ray, Jamie Cripps, Arryn Siposs, Dean Polo, Ahmed Saad, Beau Wilkes
Carlton
B: Aaron Joseph, Lachlan Henderson, Michael Jamison
HB: Zach Tuohy, Nick Duigan, Jordan Russell
C: Kade Simpson, Bryce Gibbs, Heath Scotland
HF: Andrew Walker, Jarrad Waite, Mitch Robinson
F: Jeffrey Garlett, Shaun Hampson, Eddie Betts
Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Marc Murphy, Chris Judd
I/C: Paul Bower, Bret Thornton, Dennis Armfield, David Ellard, Kane Lucas, Edward Curnow, Joshua Bootsma