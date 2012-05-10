AFL teams round seven

Fixtures and teams for round seven of the 2012 AFL season.

FRIDAY

Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 5.50pm

SATURDAY

Adelaide v Geelong, AAMI Stadium, 11.15am

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka, 11.40am

Richmond v Sydney, MCG, 2.40pm

Essendon v West Coast, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm

Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.40pm

SUNDAY

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Etihad Stadium, 11.10am

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Patersons Stadium, 2.40pm

MONDAY

St Kilda v Carlton, Etihad Stadium, 5.40pm

Melbourne v Hawthorn

Melbourne

B: James Frawley, Jared Rivers, Clint Bartram

HB: Jack Grimes, Colin Garland, Cale Morton

C: Ricky Petterd, Brent Moloney, Jack Trengove

HF: Nathan Jones, Mitchell Clark, Jamie Bennell

F: Jeremy Howe, Colin Sylvia, Aaron Davey

Foll: Mark Jamar, James Magner, Jordie McKenzie

I/C: Matthew Bate, Rohan Bail, Jack Fitzpatrick, Tom McDonald

Emg: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, Joel Macdonald

In: Ricky Petterd, Jamie Bennell, Jack Fitzpatrick

Out: Lynden Dunn, Luke Tapscott, James Sellar (calf)

Hawthorn

B: Brent Guerra, Stephen Gilham, Benjamin Stratton

HB: Grant Birchall, Ryan Schoenmakers, Matt Suckling

C: Brendan Whitecross, Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis

HF: Isaac Smith, Lance Franklin, Luke Breust

F: Cyril Rioli, Jarryd Roughead, Michael Osborne

Foll: David Hale, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Sewell

I/C: Clinton Young, Liam Shiels, Shane Savage, Paul Puopolo

Emg: Kyle Cheney, Bradley Hill, Broc McCauley

In: Stephen Gilham, Clinton Young

Out: Luke Hodge (knee), Jarrad Boumann (appendix)

Adelaide v Geelong

Adelaide

B: Michael Doughty, Ben Rutten, Graham Johncock

HB: Matthew Jaensch, Daniel Talia, Brent Reilly

C: David Mackay, Patrick Dangerfield, Nathan van Berlo

HF: Jared Petrenko, Taylor Walker, Ian Callinan

F: Matthew Wright, Kurt Tippett, Jason Porplyzia

Foll: Sam Jacobs, Scott Thompson, Rory Sloane

I/C: Ricky Henderson, Brodie Smith, Jarryd Lyons, Josh Jenkins

Emg: Brad Symes, Brodie Martin, Tom Lynch

Geelong

B: Matthew Scarlett, Harry Taylor, Josh Hunt

HB: Corey Enright, Tom Lonergan, Andrew Mackie

C: James Kelly, Allen Christensen, Joel Corey

HF: Mitch Duncan, James Podsiadly, Steven Motlop

F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Joel Selwood

Foll: Trent West, Taylor Hunt, Paul Chapman

I/C: Jimmy Bartel, Jesse Stringer, Billie Smedts, Cameron Guthrie

Emg: Shannon Byrnes, Tom Gillies, George Horlin-Smith

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

GWS

B: Luke Power, Tim Mohr, Adam Kennedy

HB: Tomas Bugg, Phil Davis, Dylan Shiel

C: Tom Scully, Toby Greene, Chad Cornes

HF: Adam Treloar, Jeremy Cameron, Dom Tyson

F: Rhys Palmer, Israel Folau, Devon Smith

Foll: Jonathan Giles, Callan Ward, Jacob Townsend

I/C: Andrew Phillips, Stephen Coniglio, Liam Sumner, Taylor Adams

Emg: Nathan Wilson, Adam Tomlinson, Sam Reid

In: Jeremy Cameron, Israel Folau, Andrew Phillips, Jacob Townsend, Adam Treloar, Chad Cornes

Out: Curtly Hampton, Jack Hombsch (injured), Dean Brogan (injured), Setanta O'hAilpín (knee), James McDonald, Sam Reid

New: Andrew Phillips (Lauderdale/Triabunna - TAS)

Gold Coast

B: Jared Brennan, Matthew Warnock, Seb Tape

HB: Sam Iles, Michael Coad, Joel Wilkinson

C: Michael Rischitelli, Karmichael Hunt, Trent McKenzie

HF: Harley Bennell, Tom Lynch, Josh Toy

F: Campbell Brown, Sam Day, Luke Russell

Foll: Zac Smith, Josh Caddy, Gary Ablett

I/C: Charlie Dixon, Dion Prestia, David Swallow, Kyal Horsley

Emg: Daniel Stanley, Matt Shaw, Jeremy Taylor

In: Gary Ablett, Michael Coad, Michael Rischitelli

Out: Maverick Weller, Matt Shaw, Nathan Bock (leg)

Richmond v Sydney

Richmond

B: Steven Morris, Alex Rance, Chris Newman

HB: Bachar Houli, Dylan Grimes, Jake Batchelor

C: Shaun Grigg, Dustin Martin, Brandon Ellis

HF: Brett Deledio, Brad Miller, Nathan Foley

F: Reece Conca, Jack Riewoldt, Jake King

Foll: Ivan Maric, Trent Cotchin, Shane Tuck

I/C: Daniel Jackson, Shane Edwards, Robin Nahas, Matt Dea

Emg: Angus Graham, Luke McGuane, Matthew Arnot

Milestones: Dustin Martin - 50 games

Sydney

B: Martin Mattner, Ted Richards, Alex Johnson

HB: Nicholas Smith, Heath Grundy, Rhyce Shaw

C: Jarrad McVeigh, Kieren Jack, Daniel Hannebery

HF: Ryan O'Keefe, Sam Reid, Ben McGlynn

F: Jude Bolton, Jesse White, Trent Dennis-Lane

Foll: Mark Seaby, Josh P. Kennedy, Luke Parker

I/C: Nick Malceski, Craig Bird, Lewis Jetta, Andrejs Everitt

Emg: Nathan Gordon, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Walsh

Essendon v West Coast

Essendon

B: Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, Courtenay Dempsey

HB: Kyle Hardingham, Jake Carlisle, Dustin Fletcher

C: Brent Stanton, Jobe Watson, David Zaharakis

HF: Jake Melksham, Stewart Crameri, Angus Monfries

F: Alwyn Davey, Patrick Ryder, Leroy Jetta

Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Heath Hocking, Ben Howlett

I/C: Ricky Dyson, Sam Lonergan, Nathan Lovett-Murray, Travis Colyer

Emg: Mark McVeigh, Henry Slattery, Cory Dell'Olio

West Coast

B: Sam Butler, Darren Glass, Shannon Hurn

HB: Beau Waters, Eric Mackenzie, Jacob Brennan

C: Matthew Rosa, Matthew Priddis, Andrew Gaff

HF: Chris Masten, Quinten Lynch, Josh Hill

F: Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Scott Lycett

Foll: Dean Cox, Scott Selwood, Daniel Kerr

I/C: Mitch Brown, Patrick McGinnity, Brad Sheppard, Ryan Neates

Emg: Thomas Swift, Koby Stevens, Murray Newman

Milestones: Beau Waters - 100 games

Brisbane v Collingwood

Brisbane

B: Pearce Hanley, Matt Maguire, Niall McKeever

HB: Mitchell Golby, Joel Patfull, Daniel Rich

C: James Hawksley, Tom Rockliff, Josh Drummond

HF: James Polkinghorne, Jonathan Brown, Todd Banfield

F: Ashley McGrath, Daniel Merrett, Patrick Karnezis

Foll: Billy Longer, Simon Black, Jack Redden

I/C: Andrew Raines, Ryan Harwood, Jared Polec, Dayne Zorko

Emg: Bryce Retzlaff, Joshua Green, Jack Crisp

Collingwood

B: Harry O'Brien, Ben Reid, Nathan Brown

HB: Simon Buckley, Nick Maxwell, Tyson Goldsack

C: Dane Swan, Sharrod Wellingham, Jarryd Blair

HF: Heath Shaw, Chris Dawes, Ben Sinclair

F: Dayne Beams, Travis Cloke, Alan Didak

Foll: Cameron Wood, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom

I/C: Alan Toovey, Martin Clarke, Lachlan Keeffe, Paul Seedsman

Emg: Kirk Ugle, Peter Yagmoor, Jackson Paine

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

B: Jamie Macmillan, Scott Thompson, Luke Delaney

HB: Daniel Wells, Michael Firrito, Kieran Harper

C: Shaun Atley, Andrew Swallow, Brent Harvey

HF: Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Samuel Wright

F: Aaron Edwards, Drew Petrie, Lindsay Thomas

Foll: Hamish McIntosh, Jack Ziebell, Ryan Bastinac

I/C: Ben Warren, Leigh Adams, Liam Anthony, Cameron Delaney, Cameron Pedersen, Will Sierakowski, Brad McKenzie

Milestones: Jack Ziebell - 50 games

Western Bulldogs

B: Robert Murphy, Brian Lake, Ryan Hargrave

HB: Daniel Cross, Mark Austin, Dylan Addison

C: Liam Picken, Matthew Boyd, Shaun Higgins

HF: Adam Cooney, Jordan Roughead, Patrick Veszpremi

F: Thomas Liberatore, Ayce Cordy, Daniel Giansiracusa

Foll: William Minson, Ryan Griffen, Luke Dahlhaus

I/C: Jarrad Grant, Justin Sherman, Mitchell Wallis, Clay Smith, Fletcher Roberts, Daniel Pearce, Tory Dickson

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

Fremantle

B: Garrick Ibbotson, Zac Dawson, Adam McPhee

HB: Michael Johnson, Luke McPharlin, Tendai Mzungu

C: Paul Duffield, Ryan Crowley, Stephen Hill

HF: Matthew de Boer, Christopher Mayne, Clancee Pearce

F: Hayden Ballantyne, Matthew Pavlich, Zachary Clarke

Foll: Aaron Sandilands, David Mundy, Michael Barlow

I/C: Jay van Berlo, Greg Broughton, Dylan Roberton, Alex Silvagni, Jonathon Griffin, Lachie Neale, Lee Spurr

Port Adelaide

B: Jackson Trengove, Alipate Carlile, Jacob Surjan

HB: Tom Logan, Troy Chaplin, Ben Jacobs

C: Kane Cornes, Domenic Cassisi, John McCarthy

HF: Hamish Hartlett, Justin Westhoff, Matthew Broadbent

F: David Rodan, Daniel Stewart, John Butcher

Foll: Brent Renouf, Bradley Ebert, Travis Boak

I/C: Brett Ebert, Danyle Pearce, Paul Stewart, Simon Phillips, Aaron Young, Cameron O'Shea, Darren Pfeiffer

St Kilda v Carlton

St Kilda

B: Jason Gram, Sam Gilbert, Jason Blake

HB: Tom Simpkin, Sam Fisher, Sean Dempster

C: Nick Dal Santo, Lenny Hayes, Brendon Goddard

HF: Jack Steven, Nick Riewoldt, Leigh Montagna

F: Stephen Milne, Rhys Stanley, Terry Milera

Foll: Justin Koschitzke, David Armitage, Clinton Jones

I/C: Jarryn Geary, Farren Ray, Jamie Cripps, Arryn Siposs, Dean Polo, Ahmed Saad, Beau Wilkes

Carlton

B: Aaron Joseph, Lachlan Henderson, Michael Jamison

HB: Zach Tuohy, Nick Duigan, Jordan Russell

C: Kade Simpson, Bryce Gibbs, Heath Scotland

HF: Andrew Walker, Jarrad Waite, Mitch Robinson

F: Jeffrey Garlett, Shaun Hampson, Eddie Betts

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Marc Murphy, Chris Judd

I/C: Paul Bower, Bret Thornton, Dennis Armfield, David Ellard, Kane Lucas, Edward Curnow, Joshua Bootsma