Essendon started their AFL season with a second successive victory after beating Port Adelaide by 25 points at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Essendon overpower Port

Port took the fight up to last year's finalists, trailing by just two points at three-quarter time before fading in the last term as the Bombers won 16.15 (111) to 13.8 (86) in front of a delighted crowd of 34,118.

Ruckman Patrick Ryder, with 46 hitouts, was dominant for the Bombers after David Hille limped off in the first term with a calf injury, while small forward Leroy Jetta booted four goals.

Brent Stanton, after being best-afield in Essendon's win over North Melbourne last week, backed up with a 25-possession game.

Port's key forwards Jay Schulz (four goals) and Justin Westhoff (three goals) were prominent for the visitors while Kane Cornes had 27 possessions.

A brilliant left-foot snap from Westhoff gave Port an 11-point break late in the first term.

But two late goals allowed the Bombers to draw level at 5.2 apiece at quarter-time.

Essendon outscored Port five goals to two in the second quarter to lead 10.6 (66) to 7.3 (45) at halftime.

With Ryder in tremendous form and Jobe Watson working hard in midfield, the Bombers held a 38-17 advantage at halftime in the inside-50s.

Port subbed out small forward Chad Wingard at halftime following a head knock.

A five-goal burst including two each from Westhoff and Schulz sparked Port's fightback as they narrowed the margin to two points at three-quarter time after the wasteful Bombers had scored 1.7 for the third term.

Essendon's David Myers departed early in the last term with a possible hamstring strain.

But the Bombers steadied with five goals to Port's one in the final term, including two to Stewart Crameri.

Port's record for the season now stands at 1-1 after upsetting St Kilda last week.

Port host Sydney at AAMI Stadium next Saturday while Essendon travel to Gold Coast to play the Suns later that night.