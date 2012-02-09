Family, not Buckley, pushed Malthouse to quit coaching

Mick Malthouse says family was the deciding factor for him to make the switch from coach to commentator for the 2012 AFL season.

Moving to commentary family call: Malthouse

The former Collingwood coach revealed it had been a tough final two years at the club, despite their on-field success.

Malthouse spent the last year of his contract facing constant speculation about his coaching future, despite assurances from the Magpies that he was going nowhere.

"It was a very tough two years on my family and the results, as good as they were, probably hid the fact that things were pretty tough," the 58-year-old said.

"When it got down to the last part of coaching we made family decisions and collectively the family weren't keen to go on and face similar years at another club."

"It was an easy decision".

Malthouse refused to reveal the names of the clubs vying for his services, but he expected the question of whether he will coach again to come up regularly in the next year.

He said he planned to act professionally, and would not change his style when he had to call Collingwood games.

"Everyone seems to think that I should act differently when it's a Collingwood game, but I will not be acting differently."

Speaking at Channel 7's commentator's launch, Malthouse told of his surprise at how easy the transition had been.

"I'm going through a preseason," he said.

"I thought it was very individual but I've learned otherwise."

"It's very much a team, and I've found that quite exciting."

For two of 7's stalwarts, Bruce McAvaney and Dennis Cometti, the excitement of having such a great mind join the team couldn't have been greater.

McAvaney admitted it was a shock for him to find out he would get to be a part of a commentary team that had Malthouse in it.

"This time last year, Mick was coaching Collingwood who were the reigning premiers so to get that sort of insight is invaluable" McAveney said.

Friday night commentary teams:



Bruce McAvaney

Dennis Cometti

Leigh Matthews

Tim Watson

Tom Harley

Matthew Richardson

Saturday afternoon:

Hamish McLachlan

Basil Zempilas

Mick Malthouse

Brett Kirk

Saturday night:



Brian Taylor

Luke Darcy

Matthew Richardson

Cameron Ling

Sunday afternoon:

Bruce McAvaney

Dennis Cometti

Tim Watson

Cameron Ling

Brett Kirk