Footy terms decoded

Confused about the upcoming NRL and AFL Grand Finals? Need a glossary to help you decode the trickier part of the game?

Check out our guide to Rugby League and AFL's most confusing terms.

Term: Banana kick

Description: As delightful as it would be to see players kicking bananas back and forth between each other. This term is actually used to reference the style of kick a player applies to the ball in order to get it to spin towards the goals. A banana kick is typically used when a player is taking a shot from a position close to the boundary line.

Term: The pill

Description: Nothing to do with off-season habits unfortunately. The 'pill' is another name for an Australian Rules football because they sort-of look alike.

Term: Rushed behind

Description: While AFL players are often complemented on their impressive rear-quarters, this term has nothing to do with human anatomy. A rushed behind is what happens when the defending team elects to tap the ball through either of the goal openings in order to concede a single point as opposed to risking their opposition scoring a goal.

Term: Gorilla

Description: 'Gorilla' isn't the most complimentary of terms, usually referring to a player's physical strength and playing style. Full-forwards, and occasionally full-backs are justifiably the most-common recipients of this term given their height, width and general intelligence level.

Term: Screamer

Description: Taking a mark is good. Taking a tough mark, with one or two opposition players around you is highly commendable. Taking a mark by climbing up an opposition player's back, leaping almost double your height, and fearlessly grabbing the ball - that's a 'screamer'.

Term: Bomb

Description: While playing with a real bomb would liven up the game a bit. We prefer 'bomb' to remain as a term that describes an exceptionally high kick directed towards the opposition. Players are rightfully fearful of the 'bomb' as it often leads to tries, turnovers or errors.

Term: Dummy

Description: A 'dummy' is quite a cute term in rugby league as it aptly describes both the action of the move and the character of the player fooled by the move. An attacking player will pretend to throw a pass, or 'dummy' a pass to trick the opposition into looking or moving a certain way. Players that are fooled by such an action can often look like right dummies.

Term: Falcon

Description: A rich history precedes the term 'falcon'. Ex-rugby league player Mario "The Maltese Falcon" Fenech served as the butt of many jokes on TV's the "The Footy Show". One such joke originated after footage of him being hit on the head with a football saw fellow panellists refer to any football-to-head contact as a 'Falcon'. The term took off and has become part of rugby league folklore.

Term: Quick tap

Description: After receiving a penalty rugby league players are presented with three options. Kick the ball into touch for a territorial gain. Take a set shot at goal. Or take a quick tap. The least used of all three options is the quick tap. It's effectiveness, that of being quick, is often compromised by pedantic referees requiring play to restart from the exact position that play was stopped at.

Term: Hooker

Description: Again, nothing to do with off-field antics. This one is simply a positional indicator similar to wing, fullback or forward. A hooker generally follows the ball around the field passing from the ruck to start the next phase of play. The name hooker originated from a time when scrums actually had a purpose in rugby league. The player who packed into the middle of the scrum (the hooker) tried to 'hook' the ball with his legs. Now anyone is allowed in scrums and players aren't allowed to push.