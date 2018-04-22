Video emerges of crazy brawl inside Adelaide Oval

Dramatic pictures have emerged of a wild brawl involving AFL fans during Port Adelaide's loss to Geelong on Saturday night.

During the dying minutes of the game, a fight broke out between up to eight men inside Adelaide Oval's Magarey Room.

The video above was captured by several stunned witnesses.

Multiple punches were thrown before a security guard stepped in, but he was severely outnumbered.

The chaotic scenes were captured by bystanders. Image: Channel 7 More

"It was a bit scary because they were obviously big adults and you didn't know what was going to happen," witness Aisha Glazier, 14, told 7News.

It's not known what triggered the brawl.

Police are in possession of the footage and will launch an investigation into who was involved and what sparked the drama.

Port fans caused further controversy when they booed Geelong skipper Joel Selwood after he was announced as best player on ground at the end of the game.

It was also a feisty encounter on the field as Geelong recorded another ANZAC round upset with a 34-point victory.

The Cats pulled away after a tight encounter to secure a 12.12 (84) to 7.8 (50) win in front of 45,372 fans.

Scott Selwood didn't appear after halftime after he was knocked out by a contentious Lindsay Thomas bump that's been labelled a 'dog act' by Gelong great Cameron Ling.

with AAP