Docker's touching tribute to former teammate Yarran

Michael Walters paid a beautiful tribute to childhood friend Shane Yarran after kicking an early goal in the Dockers' win over Western Bulldogs.

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe put on a midfield masterclass as the Dockers recoded a 54-point demolition at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Fyfe collected a career-high 43 disposals, tallied 13 clearances and booted a goal in the 16.12 (108) to 8.6.(54) rout in front of 43,056 fans.

Goalsneak Walters was dominant with five majors, while ruckman Aaron Sandilands (53 hitouts) ensured Fremantle easily won the midfield battle.

Fremantle were rocked on the eve of the match by the death of Yarran at the age of 28.

Childhood friend Walters paid tribute to Yarran by pointing to the sky and tapping his black armband after booting his first goal.

Walters paid tribute to his former teammate. image: Getty/7 More

After the match, Dockers coach Ross Lyon described Yarran's death as sad and heartbreaking, saying it put everything into perspective.

Yarran played six games for the Dockers in 2016 before off-field problems ended his AFL career.

"It's been a difficult 24 hours for our football club and WA football," Lyon said.

"It was a difficult night, particularly for our Noongar and Aboriginal players.

"It's been quite sobering to come here today. It highlights just how fragile things can be. We're not machines, and there was some people feeling it tonight.

"It was important tonight that we played well."



