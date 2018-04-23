AFL fan bruises ego in scary front-row fence flip

An overzealous AFL fan flipped over the front-row fence while watching Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast on Sunday night.

Late in the third quarter at the Gabba, the fan tried to retrieve a ball that was bouncing towards the stands.

He reached over the fence and overbalanced way too far, going base over apex towards the field of play.

He managed to hang onto the railing for dear life, narrowly avoiding a disastrous fall.

What was he thinking? Image: Fox Sports More

Luckily he escaped unscathed, apart from his bruised ego that is.

There may be no place like home but life on the road is good again for Gold Coast after they held out Brisbane by five points.

The Lions clawed their way back from a 27-point third-term deficit before Cameron Rayner had a chance to lock up the scores on the stroke of fulltime in front of 16,087 fans.

However, he could only manage a behind as the Suns clung on 11.10 (76) to 10.11 (71) - just their third win in nine Queensland derbies at the Gabba.

with AAP