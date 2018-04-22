Afcon U-20 qualifiers: Kenya bundled out by Rwanda

Rwanda will consequently face Zambia in the second round set to be played between May 11 and May 20, 2018

The National U-20 team, Rising Stars, has bowed out of the race for a place in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals.

This is following a barren stalemate with Rwanda in a match played at the Stade Regional De Nyamirambo, in Kigali, Rwanda. Kenya had earlier, on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, shared the spoils with Rwanda in the first leg match.

Richard Odada had given the Rising Stars an early lead that was canceled out by Rague Byikingiro with less than a minute left on the clock.

Kenya XI: 18. Brian Bwire (GK), 2. Moses Mudavadi, 5. Thomas Teka, 4. Yusuf Mainge (C), 13. Boniface Onyango, 8. Fidel Origa, 10. Vincent Wasambo, 14. Patrick Otieno, 9. Ovella Ochieng, 19. Sydney Lokale, 12. John Mwangi.

Subs: Humphrey Katasi (GK), 15. Richard Odada, 20. Austin Ochieng, 16. Keegan Ndemi, 11. Erick Kipkirui, 6. Alpha Onyango, Ezekiel Nyati.