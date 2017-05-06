AFC Leopards skipper reveals winning trick ahead of derby

AFC Leopards Captain Bernard Mang’oli has hinted at a trick they will use to beat Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Mang’oli has been part of the 'Mashemeji' derby for a number of occasions and he is not worried ahead of the 83rd edition which will be played at Nyayo Stadium.

Due to high expectations from fans in the encounter, he knows a stratagem which his club can use to overcome the ‘stable’ Gor Mahia.

"This is a match which usually comes with a lot of pressure especially for players who have never featured in it. However, the team which will settle in the game first will win."

The Leopards head to the match while at position six, four places behind rivals Gor Mahia on the league table. Posta Rangers have stretched their lead gap to five points after beating Sofapaka.