AFC Leopards - Sharks Preview: Huge test for Tom Juma at The Den

Both sides played to a barren draw against their respective opponents when the league resumed two weeks ago.

AFC Leopards did not find a way past Mathare United with Sharks holding champions Tusker. This is going to be a second competitive match for Tom Juma, who led his team to an impressive record breaking 15-1 win against Kisumu-based Dera FC in GOtv Shield last weekend. The visitors, laboured to a 3-2 win against Bungoma Superstars in the same competition.

Sixth placed Sharks are unbeaten in recent eight league outings, collecting a total of 16, eight less than possible 24. However, the last three outings have ended in draws. Their hosts, who are placed 12th, have collected just three points from the same number of matches after drawing three and losing five.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: New signing Victor Majid has been impressive in training for Ingwe, and he is expected to help Leopards midfield to run things effectively alongside Duncan Otieno. With Allan Kateregga out injured, Marsellus Ingotsi is expected to start this match. The youngster has always been impressive for the Big Cat.

Kariobangi Sharks: Patillah Omotto will be facing the side he played for in 2013; his touch and ability to provide a killer pass makes him dangerous at any given time. Striker Ebrimma Sanneh was impressive last weekend against minnows Bungoma Superstars and coach William Muluya hopes the big man can replicate the same against Leopards.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Yakubu Ramadhan, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Dennis Sikhayi, Samwel Ndung'u, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Musa Mudde, Marsellus Ingotsi and Vincent Oburu.

Kariobangi Sharks: Jeff Oyemba, Pascal Ogweno, Wycliffe Otieno, Osborne Monday, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Elli Asieche, Cavin Odongo, Mathew Odongo, Ismail Dunga and Ebrimma Sanneh.