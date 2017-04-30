AFC Cup 2017: Matchday Six - West Zone Preview

It's crunch time in the West Zone groups of the AFC Cup 2017 as matchday six gets underway on Monday. It's now or never for the clubs who are chasing continental glory, for which the first step is qualification from their respective groups. Let's take stock of what awaits us this week:









GROUP A:









AL zawraa More

Al Zawra'a (IRQ) v Al Ahli (JOR): Iraq's Al Zawra'a are primed to secure the top spot in Group A and qualify for the zonal playoffs when they host Jordanian side Al Ahli on Tuesday. The Iraqi side sit atop the table with 11 points from five games while the nearest challenger, Al Jaish, is two points adrift. Which means a draw on Monday is enough for Al Zawra'a to secure qualification.

Al Ahli have already been eliminated and cannot even qualify as the best second-placed team. Moreover, Al Zawra'a are on a three-game win streak and are unbeaten in the group so far. Barring a huge upset, the Iraqi side should go through, even though they are without the suspended Ali Raheem. Their opponents are without Yazan Dahshan and Ahmad Al Sughair who are also suspended.

Venue: Grand Hamad Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: May 2, 18:00 UTC+3



Al Jaish (SYR) v Al Suwaiq (OMA): Syrian club Al Jaish will have nothing but a win on their minds when they host Group A stragglers Al Suwaiq on Tuesday. A win coupled with Al Zawra'a losing in the other Group A game could see Al Jaish qualify for the zonal playoffs as Group winners. Even if that does not happen, they stand a chance of going through as the best second-placed team.

They shouldn't find much opposition at home against the Omani side who are yet to win in the tournament and have already been eliminated. The Syrian side, who were thwarted twice in the doubleheader against Al Zawra'a on matchday three and four, will be without the suspended Hussain Al Shouaeeb.

Venue: Al-Khor SC Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: May 2, 18:00 UTC+3











GROUP B:









Al Hidd vs Safa More

Al Hidd (BHR) v Air Force Club (IRQ): Sparks are bound to fly when Al Hidd host defending champions Air Force Club. Both clubs are locked atop Group B on nine points each from five games and this is a make or break game. With Al Wahda just a point behind, either team could finish from first to third in the group depending on the result on Tuesday.

