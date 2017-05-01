AFC Cup 2017: Matchday Six - ASEAN Zone preview

Groups F and G in the ASEAN Zone of the AFC Cup is coming to a boil with the final group stage round coming up. As the teams get ready to battle, let's take a look at what awaits us this week:-









Global FC (PHI) v Beoungket Angkor (CAM): Philippine side Global FC will be intent on carrying their good form forward and qualify for the zonal semifinals when they host Cambodia's Beoungket Angkor FC on Wednesday. Global sit atop Group F with 12 points from five games and only need to match Johor Darul Ta'zim's result in the other game. A win, though, is sure to send them forward as Group winners.

Beoungket Angkor, placed third in the group, have already been eliminated and have nought but pride to play for. Even then, they are likely to come up short against an impressive Global FC. Global are without the suspended Matthew Hartmann while the visitors will be unable to call on the suspended Math Yamoin.

Venue: Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, Manila

Kick-off: May 3, 20:35 UTC+8



Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS) v Magwe FC (MYA): Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta'zim have no option but to win on Wednesday when they host Myanmar's Magwe FC in the other Group F game. Johor trail Global FC by two points and need Global to lose while they defeat Magwe FC. Even if they are unable to secure the top spot, Johor can qualify as the best second-placed team and need to ensure maximum points.

Johor were held by Magwe in the reverse fixture but will be hoping to put that behind them this time around. Midfielder Amirulhadi Zainal is suspended for Johor while Htoo Htoo Aung and Muang Muang Soe are suspended for the visitors, who have Micheal Alloysius available once more.

Venue: Stadium Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Yunos, Johor Baru

Kick-off: May 3, 20:35 UTC+8











Hanoi FC (VIE) v Felda United (MAS): Group G is a real hot pot currently with all four teams in with a chance of claiming the top two spots and there is a lot to play for on the final matchday. As such, Hanoi FC will be hoping to seal their qualification with a win on Wednesday over Felda United at home but need Ceres Negros to slip up in the other game to secure the top spot. Felda United can only secure the second spot and hope for a best second-placed team route to the playoffs.

