AFC Champions League 2017: Toyota Player of the Week - Al Hilal's Nicolas Milesi

Al Hilal's Nicolas Milesi has been selected as the Toyota AFC Champions League Player of the Week after his brace helped the Saudi Arabian side defeat Qatar's Al Rayyan 4-3 away.

With the top spot in Group D at stake, Al Hilal knew that they had to avoid defeat against Al Rayyan to avoid any complications while their opponents were desperate to win and secure progress for themselves.

But in what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Al Hilal prevailed in Qatar and won the group, thanks to a splendid performance from their Uruguayan central midfielder Nicolas Milesi.

The 24-year-old was in fantastic form on the night, scoring the first and third goals in addition to creating two superb chances for his teammates. His opening goal was all about anticipation as he pounced on a parry after making a late run into the box while the second showcased his lethal finishing, sending a cut-back into the top corner expertly.

His passing and distribution also stood out on the night as he completed a commendable 63 passes with a 90% success rate. Not only was Milesi a thorn in Al Rayyan's defence, he made himself useful while defending as well, making two clearances and several tackles.

In a game of fine margins, that little bit of extra quality from the Uruguayan mattered a lot as Al Hilal pipped Al Rayyan at the end to set a pre-quarterfinal date with Iran's Esteghlal Khouzestan.

Well deserved, one would say!