Adelaide on track in A-League: Kurz

Adelaide United will chase evolution not revolution in the A-League off-season after seeing their finals flame snuffed by Melbourne Victory.

Besart Berisha's 89th minute wondergoal ended Marco Kurz's first campaign in Australia as the Reds lost 2-1 at AAMI Park on Sunday night.

The German coach appeared deflated after the match but could only express pride in his side's performance.

"We saw a really good quarter final from two strong teams," he said.

"I'm very proud about my team. It was very close.

"We are disappointed in the moment ... but I am not disappointed with the playing style from our team the whole season. Everybody in Adelaide can be proud of these boys."

United grabbed the lead against Victory, which came after having the better of the opening hour.

Nikola Miluesnic got the jump on the Victory defence to poke home past Lawrence Thomas.

After Leroy George's equaliser six minute later, Victory found a way through Berisha as extra-time loomed.

The off-season will bring change at United, which is under new ownership.

A group of European businessmen, who haven't made their identities public, bought the club last March.

The biggest question is whether they'll back Kurz - who has another year on his coaching deal - to bring international-quality players to replace any that might leave.

"We are on a good way," Kurz said.

"It's up to us to find maybe good players and we will see which players will leave us.

"I think the (new owners will) do the next step but it's a question for him.

"We have enough time. We will train the next two weeks and we will see with the squad in the break, what we can do to sign new players for Adelaide."