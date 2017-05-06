AC Milan – AS Roma Betting: Back Edin Dzeko to score any time

AC Milan will want to quickly put their not too impressive performance behind them as they lock horns with cross-city rivals, AS Roma on Sunday.

The San Siro giants have only managed to win a single game in their last five Serie A matches and the Red and Blacks will be desperate to prove a point as they eye a place in Europe next season. They are currently sixth on the log with 59 points from 34 games, one place below the European qualification mark.

Despite playing at home, Vincenzo Montella’s men have been tagged as underdogs with Bet365 at (3.25).

Roma on the other hand have been clinical in front of goal this season winning six of their last eight matches and despite losing to Lazio in their last encounter they come into this fixture as favourites with the bookies at (2.10).

The 2011 Italian champions have drawn three of their last five games, the last being the 1-1 draw with Crotone and a chance to record a no winner no vanquish is priced at (3.80) with Bet365.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have scored eighteen goals in their eight previous encounters while Vincenzo Montella’s team have found the back of the net fourteen times in their last eight games. A chance for both teams to score is (1.40) and to record more than three goals is (1.44) with the betting outfit.

Punters can stake on Edin Dzeko to score first at (4.50) and any time at (1.80) with Bet365 having scored 25 goals in the Italian topflight is joint top scorer with Torino’s Andrea Belotti.