Abubakar Ago believes good welfare is luring players to Yobe Stars

The top official of the Damaturu side is of the view that their good welfare package is making them a new haven for players

Yobe Desert Stars general manager, Abubakar Ago has hailed the good welfare package that is luring many players to them during the current midseason transfer.

The Damaturu side are in their debut season in the Nigeria Professional Football League but they have left a lasting impression in the minds of league followers as if they have spent some seasons already in the top-flight and Ago disclosed that the magnificent cooperation of the Yobe State Government is the reason everything is working well for them.

“We are not paying fat salaries like other top clubs in the premier league but we are paying what we have negotiated with them as soon as the month ends as other civil servants are receiving their monthly salaries,” Ago told Goal.

“We make the welfare of players our priority and it is making everything to work to work to our advantage. We must praise the cooperative response of the state government for making the players and the officials comfortable.

“It is no wonder so many players have called us to indicate their interest to play for us even when we have not notified them to come. We are going to look at the recommendation of the technical crew before deciding on the players we are going to invite after our game with Niger Tornadoes.”