Olympic hopeful stuck in hole

A member of the Austrian national swim team had to be rescued on a Miami beach after a sand hole he dug collapsed, burying him up to his neck.

Jakub Maly, 19, reportedly spent most of his day at Pompano Beach digging a hole seven-feet deep. When he jumped in as a joke, the sand hole collapsed around him. It took 60 rescuers more than two hours to free the Olympic hopeful.

A fire and rescue spokesman said the biggest danger was in Maly being crushed internally by the sand. He was alert as rescuers slowly stabilized the hole and ensured that any potential collapse wouldn't bury his head. When Maly was freed, he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Various news reports incorrectly referred to Maly as an Olympic swimmer. Though he has yet to qualify for a Summer Games, the young swimmer could represent Austria in next year's London Olympics. Last year, Maly finished 14th in the European Short Course Championships in the 200 medley.

Thanks to the Fourth Place Medal

Image: AP Photo