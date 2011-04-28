What to watch to avoid the Royal Wedding

Much of the world will be stopping on Friday night, enraptured by the spectacle that is the Royal Wedding. But, for some, the thought of watching the British extravaganza is like getting root canal at the dentist.

Fortunately, there's a bevy of sporting feasts to take your mind off the Royal Wedding. We pick the best in sport on Friday night to keep you occupied.

Sydney v Carlton

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney When: 7.40pm

Two finalists from last year, the Swans just pipped the Blues in a thriller at ANZ Stadium with an excellent tackle and kick for goal close to the siren. Carlton haven't won in Sydney for a very long time, and both clubs look up and about to cause some September damage again this year.

Why watch it over the Royal Wedding: Two top eight rivals clashing this early in the season? Sign us up.

Broncos v Bulldogs

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane When: 7.35pm

Current NRL ladder leaders Brisbane take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs with places at the summit pretty tight. Darren Lockyer has been cleared to play, and sets up a titanic early clash between two teams who should be right up there come finals.

Why watch it over the Royal Wedding: Royal Weddings come and go, but NRL royalty in Darren Lockyer is set to bow out this season. Cameras will be following every minute of Prince William and Catherine's life together, but there's only a few months left of Lockyer's career. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Rabbitohs v Sharks

Where: ANZ Stadium, Sydney When: 7.35pm

As important as the race for the NRL premiership is, the battle to avoid the wooden spoon will be just as crucial. South Sydney have imploded spectacularly despite the signing of superstar Greg Inglis, while the Sharks are proving to be a handful despite many tipping them to be rooted at the bottom of the ladder.

Why watch it over the Royal Wedding: The Greg Inglis sideshow continues to entertain the NRL, with the supposed "saviour" of Souths failing to deliver. The Rabbitohs are also dangerously close to being crowned the wooden spooners of 2011, while Cronulla are struggling to keep in touch with the top eight.

Highlanders v The Blues

Where: Carisbrook Stadium, Dunedin When: 5.35pm AEST

The battle to be New Zealand's top Super Rugby side heats up, with a three-way battle for supremacy between the Highlanders, Crusaders and The Blues. Two of those teams clash tonight, with All Blacks places also on the line with the World Cup only a few months away.

Why watch it over the Royal Wedding: For those who want to go international to escape the fanfare, what better than a trip to New Zealand? The country could use a boost after all the turmoil that's been going on there, and if you really want to have the Royal experience you can follow Prince William's footsteps in his recent trip.