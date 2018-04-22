Derek Jeter's famed icy facade is melting from the heat generated by his offseason moves as Marlins boss.

Derek Jeter expects Marlins to contend in 2018; 'Call me delusional'

His latest guard drop came in a one-on-one interview with Bryant Gumbel for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." (The Miami Herald obtained a transcript.) Per the Herald, Jeter insisted that the trades of his entire starting outfield, and his starting second baseman, did not constitute tanking — and that he expects the current roster to contend for a playoff berth.

Jeter also called Gumbel "mentally weak" for going along with the idea that Jeter, in his role as Marlins CEO, is trying to mimic the teardowns the past two World Series champions, the Cubs and Astros, oversaw in the middle of the decade.

Gumbel later asked Jeter whether the Marlins could "contend" this year. Jeter said they would "compete," then got testy (for him) when Gumbel pressed him. An excerpt:

GUMBEL: “Watch my lips. Not compete.”

JETER: “I see your--” GUMBEL: “Contend.” JETER: “I see your lips. I see. I've been seeing 'em this whole interview. I see your lips moving constantly. You'd never tell your players that you are expected to lose. You don't do that. You should take that as a slap in the face as a player. You should take that as a slap in the face.” GUMBEL: “You expect them to contend?” JETER: “I do. I do. If I don't believe with the-- in the players that we have on the field, who's going to believe in them?” GUMBEL: “But as an executive, it looks like you're delusional if you believe otherwise--” DEREK JETER: “Well, call me delusional.” The Marlins are 5-15, and last in the National League East, after blowing an eighth-inning lead and losing to the Brewers on Saturday.



The Marlins are 5-15, and last in the National League East, after blowing an eighth-inning lead and losing to the Brewers on Saturday.

The interview, which was part of a feature on Jeter, will premiere Tuesday on Gumbel's show at 10 p.m. ET.

This article has been corrected to eliminate a reference to Miami blowing a ninth-inning lead vs. Milwaukee.