Sanchez hails legendary Wenger ahead of Arsenal exit

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez revealed he contacted Arsene Wenger to congratulate the long-serving Frenchman as he prepares to leave Arsenal.

Wenger's 22-year reign at Arsenal will conclude at the end of the season, following three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup crowns.

Chile international Sanchez left Arsenal in January, having been lured to the Emirates Stadium from LaLiga giants Barcelona by Wenger in 2014.

And Sanchez paid tribute to his former manager after scoring in United's 2-1 win over Tottenham in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

"I have already written to him, not on social media but I wrote to him personally, I sent him my congratulations and he thanked me," Sanchez said.

"It's sad because he is a football legend, a gentleman who shows respect and professionalism and I only have words of gratitude for him."

Sanchez produced a man-of-the-match display to sink Tottenham at Wembley, his header cancelling out Dele Alli's opener before Ander Herrera put United ahead in the second half.

It was Sanchez's third goal for United since swapping London for Manchester.