White Sox's Farquhar in critical condition after brain haemorrhage

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has been diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage after fainting in the dugout during Friday's game against the Houston Astros.

On Saturday, the White Sox revealed Farquhar is in a stable but critical condition at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center after tests revealed a ruptured aneurysm caused the haemorrhage.

Farquhar fainted in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning of the 10- loss against the Astros. He woke up after passing out, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution after EMTs treated him.

The 31-year-old – in his second season with the White Sox – threw 15 pitches.

"Tests have revealed that Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered a brain haemorrhage during the sixth inning of last night's game, and additional overnight testing at RUSH University Medical Center revealed that a ruptured aneurysm caused the brain bleed," a statement read.

Currently stable but in a critical condition in the neurosurgical ICU unit at RUSH, Farquhar continues to receive treatment and close monitoring by Dr. Demetrius Lopez and the neurosurgical team.

The White Sox will provide additional updates on Farquhar's health over the coming days as appropriate, but the club also asks that you respect the privacy of the Farquhar family at this season. Thank you."

It was a sombre mood on Saturday as the White Sox took to the field against the Astros, with Farquhar's jersey hung in the bullpen.

"He's alive, he's got a chance and that's what I'm hanging on to," White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said. "And prayers are more necessary than talk."

White Sox started James Shields said: "It crushes us in this clubhouse, and nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens.

"When you see one of your brothers go down like that, it's not very fun to watch. He's such a resilient human being and we're praying for him. We hope everything goes well."

Astros manager AJ Hinch added: "I texted back and forth with [White Sox manager Rick Renteria], and it was a scary incident last night. We could see across the way something was going on, and I think some of our guys saw him vomit, and then as the group went around him, it just became a scary scene.

"Then word trickles back, and then this morning getting that update is very scary. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and him, the White Sox, the team."