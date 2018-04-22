The Trail Blazers may be ready to make a change.

NBA playoffs 2018: Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts' job at risk after sweep, report says

According to the New York Times, rumors are swirling in the NBA that Portland's 4-0 series loss to the Pelicans will end up costing head coach Terry Stotts his job.



The mumurs have already started In coaching circles that 10 consecutive playoffs defeats will cost Terry Stotts his job in Portland, but league sources say Orlando would register immediate interest in Stotts if he becomes available

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 22, 2018



Stotts has been the Trail Blazers' head coach since 2012 but he has yet to get the team past the Western Conference semifinals. The Trail Blazers have also been swept in the first round each of the last two years.

The 60-year-old coach has a 272-220 record in his six seasons in Portland. Stotts had previous head coaching stops with the Hawks and Bucks.

The New York Times also reports the Magic would be interested in Stotts as their leading man if he were to be fired by the Trail Blazers.