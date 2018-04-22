Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann played down reports linking him with Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann dismisses Arsenal and Chelsea links

German sensation Nagelsmann, 30, has emerged as a possible replacement for Arsene Wenger, who will leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Chelsea job could also be available amid uncertainty over Antonio Conte's future in London.

However, Nagelsmann – who was reportedly in the frame to succeed Jupp Heynckes before Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich appointed Niko Kovac – dismissed the rumours.

When asked if there was truth behind the speculation, Nagelsmann told Sky Germany: "I don't think so, no. These are just rumours."

Nagelsmann, who was only 28 years of age when he was fast-tracked from Hoffenheim's successful youth team to the club's senior role following the sudden resignation of Huub Stevens due to health reasons in February 2016, added: "I'm not annoyed by the discussions.

"I focus on myself and my team and want to make a good game here today, the focus is on nothing else."

After finishing fourth last season and qualifying for the Champions League, Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim are back in the European spots.

Saturday's 5-2 drubbing of RB Leipzig left Hoffenheim fifth in the standings and only two points adrift of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen after 31 matches.