Cubs place Ben Zobrist on 10-day DL

Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is finally getting the rest he has been looking for all season after being placed on the disabled list.

Dealing with back tightness since spring training and without an appearance since April 14, two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star Zobrist is on the 10-day disabled list in MLB.

Zobrist is batting .326 with a home run and seven RBIs this season, but with the top four teams in the National League (NL) Central all separated by just one-and-a-half games, missing a week is not going to hurt the Cubs' season too severely.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, so Zobrist will be able to come off the DL next Saturday.

Chicago called up 25-year-old rookie David Bote to take his place. Bote will start at third base and make his MLB debut on Saturday.