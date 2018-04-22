American pair Zach Johnson and Andrew Landry are tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Texas Open.

Johnson, Landry tied for Texas lead as Mullinax sets course record

Johnson (68) and Landry (67) sit atop the leaderboard by one stroke following Saturday's third and penultimate round at TPC San Antonio.

Without a win since The Open in 2015, Johnson started the day in a share of the lead alongside fellow American Ryan Moore and the two-time major champion maintained that position thanks to a final-hole birdie.

Johnson birdied the 18th for his sixth of the round to be 13 under through 54 holes along with Landry and a shot clear of Trey Mullinax.

"Different wind today. Misjudged some numbers, misjudged some wind, made some bad swings, all of the above," Johnson told reporters. "But truthfully, I mean my short game was actually pretty good, my putting was great. I missed some putts but I hit some really good ones, hit some lines and I gave myself opportunities, especially on the back side."

Landry – seeking his maiden PGA Tour title – was flawless throughout Saturday's play with five birdies and no bogeys to be tied for the lead.

American Mullinax was one of the biggest movers following his stunning 10-under-par 62 on the weekend.

Mullinax – who was seven shots adrift at the start of the round – set a new course record as he surged into contention by going seven under on the back nine.

"It's probably one of the best rounds I've ever had," Mullinax told reporters. "To go out there and shoot 62 on a hard golf course is really good."

Moore (70) is two shots behind Johnson and Landry at 11 under, while Sean O'Hair (65), Jimmy Walker (67), Chris Kirk (68) and Martin Laird (69) are two strokes further back.