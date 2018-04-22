NASCAR at Richmond race results: Kyle Busch gets 3rd win in row at Toyota Owners 400

News

It was a clear but chilly Saturday night by the time the Toyota Owners 400 heated up at Richmond Raceway.

Kyle Busch won his third consecutive race in decisive fashion. It was mentioned in the preview that if he somehow finished first, it would be the first win of his career in a race where he qualified outside the top 30 (he qualified 32nd this weekend).

Personal history was made .

Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. finished 14th after leading more than 120 laps. A slow pit stop late in Stage 3 set him back big time. Hometown hero Denny Hamlin finished third for his fourth top-five finish of the season. Chase Elliott came in second.

Sporting News provided live updates during the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond. Find out who won and who finished where.

NASCAR at Richmond: Live updates, highlights from Toyota Owners 400


(All times Eastern)

10:02 p.m. — The team was hyped.




9:56 p.m. — And Kyle Busch wins it with plenty of room to spare. Chase Elliott makes his way to second.



9:55 p.m. — White flag for Kyle Busch as we move to NASCAR OT.

9:53 p.m. — Martin Truex has moved to pit road. Dale Jr. has some thoughts on the late restart.



9:51 p.m. — Caution again for Stenhouse. Everyone is getting another shot at Kyle Busch.

9:50 p.m. — It all comes down to this.



9:48 p.m. — Everybody pits. Truex falls to 12th off of pit road. Suarez is blowing up right now. Penalty to Paul Menard for an uncontrolled tire.

9:46 p.m. — Caution with 10 laps left in Turn 3 as David Ragan spins out. Free pass for Kyle Larson.

9:43 p.m. — Kyle Busch leads Truex Jr. by just over half of a second with 15 left to go.

9:42 p.m. — Could Kyle Busch make history tonight?



9:40 p.m. — Restarting with 22 laps to go.



9:36 p.m. — Here's the video of what caused the second caution.



9:34 p.m. — Cleanup truck missed the start of the fluid. Pit road updates below:



9:33 p.m. — Interesting developments during this caution. Larson apparently was damaged from his left side.



9:32 p.m. — Another caution as it seems that Ryan Newman is smoking pretty, pretty, pretty good.

9:30 p.m. — Kyle Busch gets to second. Truex Jr. remains in the lead.

9:29 p.m. — Here's a video of the incident.



9:28 p.m. — Pit road updates. Going back to green with 39 to go.



9:27 p.m. — Penske's crew repairs the front bumper cover before releasing Ryan Blaney at P21.

9:22 p.m. — The caution flag is out! Blaney, Stenhouse and Whitt are some of the drivers involved. 50 laps to go.




9:20 p.m. — We're getting closer and closer to a clean race here.



9:15 p.m. — Martin Truex Jr. has taken the lead back. Bowyer remains at second.

9:14 p.m. — New leader is Denny Hamilin after Kevin Harvick pits. Green-flag pit stops underway.

9:12 p.m. — Ryan Blaney given a pass through penalty for uncontrolled tire.

9:09 p.m. — Harvick has taken the lead with 77 laps to go. Bowyer takes second.

9:05 p.m. — Reed Sorenson is out due to electrical issues.

9:00 p.m. — 100 to go at Richmond. Truex Jr. has returned to the lead, Bowyer, Harvick, Kyle Busch and Logano are behind him.

8:59 p.m. — Reed Sorenson is going back to the garage.

8:56 p.m. — The last time there were this many cautions in a race?



8:54 p.m. — Kurt Busch has moved to ninth place after a problem in the pit.

8:52 p.m. — Pitting: Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Paul Menard and Alex Bowman

8:51 p.m. — Penalties: Austin Dillon for line violation, David Ragan for speeding on pit road, Daniel Suarez for speeding on pit road.

8:46 p.m. — Kevin Harvick moves to third around Kurt Busch.

8:44 p.m. — The top young driver, Chase Elliott, is in 10th meaning the vets are truly in charge of this race.

8:43 p.m. — Kasey Kahne is pitting at lap 257. Kevin Harvick is now in fourth. Joey Logano has really faded and is in seventh.

8:42 p.m. — All 38 cars that started are still running with 145 left to go.

8:41 p.m. — Clint Bowyer is now in the lead.



8:37 p.m. — Arix Almirolac says his car is terrible while in ninth place.

8:33 p.m. — Clint Bowyer is now in second while Kevin Harvick moves to seventh on lap 237.

8:31 p.m. — Some quick facts about the leaders.



8:30 p.m. — Martin Truex Jr. passes Kyle Busch for fourth.

8:29 p.m. — William Byron making solid gains after the penalty and has moved to 17th.

8:27 p.m. Kurt Busch swipes the lead from Joey Logano. Jimmie Johnson is currently in the free pass postion in 20th.

8:26 p.m. — Kyle Busch moves to fourth.

8:20 p.m. — Penalties: Ryan Newman (uncontrolled tire), William Byron (too fast on pit road), Alex Bowman (too fast on pit road).

8:19 p.m. — Joey Logano is first out of the pit again. Meanwhile, Gronk is in attendance.



8:11 p.m. — Joey Logano takes the lead from Bowyer with seven laps to go.

8:07 p.m. — Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch almost crash into one another. Both drivers make it out alright.

8:05 p.m. — Joey Logano makes his way to second past Kurt Busch. Kurt Busch complains that his car is too loose.

8:04 p.m. — Some context for the race.



8:01 p.m. — Clint Bowyer passed Kurt Busch for the lead.

7:59 p.m. — Richmond Top-10.



7:57 p.m. — Michael McDowell has been penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

7:55 p.m. — Kasey Kahne is entering pit road.

7:54 p.m. — Clint Bowyer takes second place from Kyle Busch.

7:52 p.m. — Kyle Busch passes Joey Logano for second.

7:49 p.m. — Some history has been made for Kurt Busch.



7:44 p.m. — Austin Dillon says he hit the wall on the backstretch. Kurt Busch says his car is feeling loose.

7:43 p.m. — Kyle Busch update: he's in third on lap 123.

7:40 p.m. — New leader.



7:38 p.m. — And we're back!



7:33 p.m. — Joey Logano is the first off pit road. Kevin Harvick has been penalized for throwing equipment. Kyle Larson was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. AJ Allmendinger has been penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

7:28 p.m. — Stage one is over.




7:25 p.m. Kurt Busch closing in on the leader Logano!



7:24 p.m. — Jimmie Johnson just got lapped by Joey Logano on Lap 87.

7:22 p.m. — We've got a showdown of youth here at Richmond!



7:20 p.m. — With 20 laps to go in stage 1, it's Logano, Ku. Busch, Almirola, Truex, Byron. Kyle Busch is up to 6th.

7:14 p.m. — Kyle Busch, meanwhile, has picked up 24 positions in the first 60 laps.

7:13 p.m. — The crowd is looking great!



7:11 p.m. — Here's your leaderboard.



7:08 p.m. — Watch Logano take the lead from Truex Jr.!



7:07 p.m. — Kyle Busch is in the top-10 through 50 laps.

7:03 p.m. — Joey Logano moves to first.

7:00 p.m. — Kyle Busch has made his way to 11th in lap 34

6:57 p.m. — Early trouble for Jimmie Johnson.



6:55 p.m. — Kyle Busch is putting in work.



6:50 p.m. — Truex has established close to a two second lead already. Kyle Busch has moved to 18th from 32nd in 10 laps.

6:47 p.m. And here...we...go! Martin Truex Jr. clears Chase Elliott and Joey Logano for the early lead. Kyle Larson clears Logano for second.

6:41 p.m. — It's almost time...



6:34 p.m. — Here is your starting lineup for tonight's race!



6:25 p.m. — Bubba Wallace is getting ready.



5:40 p.m. We're about an hour away from the green flag! Racing begins at 6:44 p.m.


