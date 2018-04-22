Defending champion Selby dumped out in first round

Defending champion Mark Selby has been sensationally knocked out of the World Snooker Championship by Joe Perry in the first round, losing 10-4.

Selby had not lost a match at the Crucible Theatre since 2015, winning each of the last two instalments of the tournament to move on to three world titles.

However, the 34-year-old has struggled for form this season and - despite coming into the World Championship on the back of a win at the China Open - had suffered early exits at the UK Championship and the Masters.

Qualifier Perry opened up a 4-0 lead over the world number one and, while Selby managed to pull back to 4-2 after the interval in the opening session, the 43-year-old quickly re-established his cushion to begin the evening session 7-2 in front.

Selby could only claw back two frames on the first night of the tournament, as Perry wrapped up a memorable victory with a 90 break.

The result marks a first opening-round exit for Selby since 2012, when a neck injury hampered him in a defeat to Barry Hawkins.

Perry, who has not been beyond the second round since reaching the 2008 semi-finals, will face the winner of the match between Masters champion Mark Allen and Crucible debutant Liam Highfield.

Second seed Ronnie O'Sullivan also endured a difficult day on Saturday - he trails Stephen Maguire 6-3 ahead of their second session on Sunday.