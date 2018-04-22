2nd Division I-League: Hindustan draw in Group A, Kerala Blasters reserves keep up pace in Group B

Real Kashmir FC spurned the chance to top group A as Hyderabad FC' scored three second-half goals to come back and earn a point after being 0-3 down in their I-League 2nd Division encounter at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Madya Bharat SC have endured a blow to their points tally after taking a 0-3 beating from Kerala Blasters reserves at the JLU Ground in Bhopal.

In Goa's Benaulim Ground, FC Goa reserves succumbed to their second successive home defeat as they were downed 1-4 by Fateh Hyderabad AFC.



REAL KASHMIR [Kouassi Yao 5', Atinder Mani 31', Ifham Tariq Mir 57'] 3-3 HINDUSTAN [Pawan Pratap Singh 59', Pushpender Kundu 66'(P), Armstrong Alexandre 76']

A win for the hosts could have taken them to the top of the Group A standings, but they somehow squandered a three-goal lead to allow Hindustan FC to steal a point and stay at the summit.

After their seventh game in the group, Real Kashmir are now second with 13 points - six points clear of FC Pune City reserves who have two games in hand compared to their group-mates.

Hindustan FC have also played their seventh game and are on top with 15 points. They now take on FC Pune City reserves on April 27, while Real Kashmir have a derby against Lonestar Kashmir on the previous day.



MADHYA BHARAT 0-3 KERALA BLASTERS [Sahal Abdul Samad 25', 28'; Shaiborlang Kharpan 43']

As Group C's Chennaiyin FC reserves have gained their first points on Saturday, Bhopal-based Madhya Bharat are now the only team yet to open their account after seven games.

With 12 points from 6 outings, Kerala Blasters reserves got the job done in the first half itself to rise into the second position, though Ozone FC Bengaluru (11) have a game in hand while FC Kerala (13) lead the Group B standings.

Madhya Bharat may only play for pride when they travel to Bengaluru to face Ozone FC on April 26. Kerala Blasters reserves face FC Kerala in a bid to make it to the top on the same day.



FC GOA [Lalawmpuia 57’(P)] 1-4 FATEH HYDERABAD [A. Sushil Meitei 29', Hitoba Ayemi 55’, Edmund Peprah 90+6']

Liston Colaco returned to captain the FC Goa reserves after turning up for the senior squad who lost 1-0 against East Bengal in the 2018 Super Cup semi-finals on Monday - the same day the reserves went down 0-2 against Kerala Blasters reserves in Goa.

With Saturday's win, Fateh Hyderabad (10) have completed the double over the Gaurs and have hence moved five points clear from their last opponent, with both sides so far playing six games each.

Fateh Hyderabad return home to host Madhya Bharat SC on April 30, and a day later FC Goa reserves will be looking to avoid going down to Kerala Blasters reserves in Kerala on May 1.