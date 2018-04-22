Stoke City's Mame Diouf pleads for support ahead of Burnley clash

Mame Diouf has issued a rallying call to Stoke City faithful ahead of their clash with Burnley in Sunday’s English Premier League at the bet365 Stadium.

Paul Lambert’s men last won a game on January 20 against Huddersfield Town and the winless run has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

However, a victory against the Turf Moor outfit will prove crucial to their stay in the top-flight next season.

And the Senegal international - aware of the impressive form of Sean Dyche’s men - has called on the fans’ support in the outing.

“We really need the fans behind us from the first whistle to the last on Sunday,” Diouf Premier League Productions.

“We are not going to give up in any way, shape or form and will fight extremely hard to make them happy.

“Burnley have obviously played well all season but like I say we will be playing in front of our fans and I know that when that whistle blows they will be right behind us as we go out to win the game.

“We have to do everything we can to pick up all three points, for us and them.

“It is a going to be a tough game, we know that - Burnley they are not in the top seven for no reason other than they are a good team - but we have to go at them and get the win we so desperately need.”

The 30-year-old has scored six goals in 26 league appearances and will be aiming to get on the scoresheet in the tie.