Jadon Sancho became the youngest Englishman to score a Bundesliga goal and the first for Borussia Dortmund when he opened the scoring against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Sancho makes history with first Borussia Dortmund goal

The 18-year-old capitalised on a slip from Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs as he took on a pass from Christian Pulisic to fire his side to a half-time lead.

The England Under-19 international joined Dortmund from Manchester City at the end of August and became the first Englishman to play for them when he made his debut in a cameo against Eintracht Frankfurt in October.

Sancho has made eight more appearances for the club and made his fourth start against Leverkusen, but has been had his playing time restricted by injury.

After brief substitute appearances in their last two games, the winger was named in the starting XI for the home clash with rivals Leverkusen and needed just 13 minutes to find the net.

Sancho had another bright moment in the second half when he went on an impressive run past Leverkusen defenders and set up Mario Gotze for a chance, but the midfielder was unable to find the net.

The youngster kept going, however, and finished the game with two assists. A delightful first touch followed by a square pass allowed Maximilian Philipp to put Dortmund 3-0 up and then 15 minutes later his cross found Marco Reus for a simple header at the back post.

Peter Stoger's side moved three points ahead of Leverkusen with Saturday's win and now sit one behind second place Schalke, who visit Koln on Sunday.