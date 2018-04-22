News

Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act
'No will, no passion, no courage!' - Dortmund fans turn on players with critical banners

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Borussia Dortmund's players came in for harsh criticism from the club's fans as they near the end of an intensely disappointing 2017-18 season.

The Bundesliga side are a lowly third in the table, losing touch with champions Bayern and arch-rivals Schalke.

And a disastrous 2-0 derby defeat to Schalke last weekend further incensed supporters, who slammed BVB's line-up from the stands on Saturday.

A series of critical banners could be seen at Signal Iduna Park prior to the fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

"Didn't realize the importance of the derby - failure!" one of the messages read.

Another banner was even harsher on Dortmund, stating that with "No will, no passion, no courage, no team - nobody represents Borussia Dortmund less than you!"




With just four games remaining of the Bundesliga season, Saturday's clash was a must-win for BVB against Leverkusen.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Max Philipp, however, helped the hosts take control, and might give the struggling giants some breathing space after a difficult run.

