NBA playoffs 2018: Cavs' George Hill out for Game 4 with back spasms

Cavaliers point guard George Hill will not play in Sunday's Game 4 of the Cavs' first-round series against the Pacers, coach Tyronn Lue announced before the game.

Hill was originally listed as questionable after having an MRI on his back Saturday. Results were not been released, but the team says Hill is suffering from back spasms, per Cleveland.com.

Hill was initially injured in Game 1 of the series, but he played 20 minutes in Game 2, scoring six points. He put up 13 points in Game 3 and was on the court for 23 minutes before exiting the game.

Jose Calderon will start in Hill's place as the Cavaliers look to turn around the series as their down 2-1 heading into Game 4.