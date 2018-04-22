Bulls keep Rebels waiting for South Africa win, Sharks beat Stormers

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Bulls extended their winning run to three Super Rugby matches with a 28-10 success over the struggling Rebels and the Sharks saw off the Stormers on Saturday.

The Rebels' wait for a first win in South Africa goes on after the Bulls dominated the first half at Loftus Versfeld, converted tries from Adriaan Strauss, Jesse Kriel and Divan Rossouw giving them a 21-3 lead at the break.

Adam Coleman, Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Uelese suffered injuries on a punishing day for the Melbourne side in Pretoria, but they made a better fist of it in the second half.

Michael Ruru reached over for a try early in the second half after some patient build-up play, but the Rebels were unable to add further tries and Andre Warner barged his way over to add another five-pointer for the Bulls late on as they held on to second spot in the South African Conference. 

The Sharks came from behind to defeat the Stormers 24-17 at Kings Park.

Tries from Raymond Rhule and Ramone Samuels and seven points from the boot of Damian Willemse threatened to end the Sharks' three-match winning run over the Stormers, but a yellow card shown to Dewaldt Duvenage midway through the second half for an intentional knockdown proved to be a key moment. 

Jean-Luc du Preez and Thomas du Toit added to a try from Lukhanyo Am to seal the victory for Robert du Preez's side, who are a point behind the Bulls.

