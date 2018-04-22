King wins Egypt squash opener

Joelle King has put a gruelling and triumphant Commonwealth Games squash campaign behind her to notch a win on return to the professional world tour.

Kiwi world No.4 King beat unseeded Englishwoman Fiona Moverley 11-4 10-12 11-5 11-5 in the first round of the El Gouna International in Egypt.

It was the 29-year-old's first match since accumulating a singles gold, women's doubles gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Games on the Gold Coast.

King will take on Hong Kong 11th seed Annie Au in the second round.

Top-ranked Kiwi Paul Coll was to contest the men's tournament but was forced to pull out because of ill-health.