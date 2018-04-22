News

NHL playoffs 2018: Bruins' Patrice Bergeron returns to lineup for Game 5

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Bruins announced Saturday Patrice Bergeron will play in Game 5 against the Maple Leafs.



Bergeron missed Game 4, a 3-1 Bruins victory in Toronto, with an upper-body injury.

He skated with the team Saturday morning, and Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy indicated he liked what he saw, saying, "I anticipate he’ll play.”



"Right now I feel good, hopefully it stays like that," Bergeron told reporters after the morning skate.

Bergeron, a Selke finalist, took a hit in Game 3 on Monday that likely forced him to miss Thursday's game.



The 32-year-old is fourth on the team in scoring in the series with five points as the Bruins lead the series 3-1.


