Taulia Tagovalioa commits to Alabama and joins older brother Tua

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Apparently two Tagovailoas are better than one.

SEC Country's Chris Kirschner reports Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua and a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2019, committed to Alabama on Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa is the No. 6-ranked pro style quarterback according to 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings.

With Taulia Tagovailoa's commitment, Alabama's 2019 class ranks second nationally and second in the SEC.

Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama to a victory in the College Football Playoff championship game last season and will battle for the starting quarterback job with Jalen Hurts for the defending national champions.

Still, it looks like Alabama will have two Tagovailoas on its roster at the start of the 2019 season, and that gives Nick Saban quarterback depth for the future.

