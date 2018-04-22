IPL Cricket: Destructive De Villiers demolishes Daredevils

AB de Villiers' devastating batting display inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.

Destructive De Villiers demolishes Daredevils

RCB landed themselves in a little trouble with the ball when a confident start gave way to very handy totals from Shreyas Iyer (52) and Rishabh Pant (85).

But South Africa international De Villiers excelled to bring the target of 175 into view, even after captain Virat Kohli (30) was dismissed in stunning fashion to a Trent Boult catch.

The 34-year-old ended on 90 not out from just 39 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes, to secure RCB's second win of the 2018 Indian Premier League.

RCB MAKE MOCKERY OF POWERPLAY

The powerplay has given teams the opportunity to set up big totals already in this competition, but this match saw a season low at 28-2.

RCB's bowling and fielding was economical from the off and they recovered well from a difficult fifth over that brought Delhi's first two boundaries.

Jason Roy was the Daredevils' standout performer in their only win of the tournament so far, but he was bamboozled by Yuzvendra Chahal (2-22) for just five to cap a dismal start.

DELHI IN CONTENTION AFTER IYER-PANT PARTNERSHIP

From that position, RCB should have limited Delhi to a low score.

But instead they allowed Iyer and Pant to strike up a 75-run partnership, the former finally going after a 31-ball knock featuring four fours and three maximums.

Pant's innings included an outstanding six boundaries and seven sixes, surviving until the very last over to carry the Daredevils to 174-5.

DE VILLIERS DELIVERS

Then up stepped RCB's all-star batters, with De Villiers the pick of the bunch after international team-mate Quinton de Kock (18) departed early.

The in-form Proteas star saw partner Kohli dismissed to Boult's glorious one-handed grab on the boundary, but his big-hitting continued - including a four and two sixes in the 13th over to bring up his half-century.

Even a mix-up between De Villiers and Corey Anderson (15) that had the pair at the same end of the wicket could not slow RCB as Delhi botched the throw, Kohli applauding his team-mates over the line with a comfortable two overs remaining.