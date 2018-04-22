News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act
Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act

Leonard Williams' fifth-year option picked up by Jets

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Jets have decided to exercise the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, the team announced Saturday.



In what many are calling an easy decision for the Jets, Williams will stay in New York through the 2019 season. The option year is guaranteed only for injury.


MORE:
Jets' Nick Mangold announces retirement after 11 seasons

Pro Football Talk notes Williams remains a bargain with a salary of $2.975 million for this year, however, next year his salary will jump to $14.2 million since his fifth-year option was picked up.

Williams, 23, was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has become a dependable starter. He hasn't missed a game, starting in 47 of a possible 48 games in his three-year career. He has 178 tackles with 12 sacks.

Back To Top