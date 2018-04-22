Robert Lewandowski created history with his 105th Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich on Saturday, the most by any non-German player for one club in the competition's history.

Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record in Bayern Munich victory

The Poland international headed home Sebastian Rudy's corner in the 73rd minute to score his side's second in a routine 3-0 win away at Hannover.

Rudy added a late third for the league champions after Thomas Muller had broken the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half.

Lewandowski's strike moves him out of a tie with former Bayern player Claudio Pizarro, the Peru forward having scored 104 over the course of three stints with Werder Bremen.