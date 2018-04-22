LeBron James is known to buy his teammates gifts during the NBA playoffs ranging from Dre Beats to Apple Watches, but this year he gave his teammates matching designer suits.

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James gifts teammates with matching suits

Ahead of Cleveland's Game 3 against the Pacers in the first-round series, the Cavaliers walked into the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis looking sharp wearing gray suits custom fit to each player.



LeBron James planned this ahead of time. Players were fitted by tailors in Cleveland weeks ago and packed the ensemble for the trip. I've seen this with USA Basketball and college teams before, but never an NBA team (other than the Wizards all wearing black) https://t.co/U8Z5qHfDO4

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2018



Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, the matching suits didn't help the Cavaliers win on the court as they fell to the Pacers 92-90. The Pacers now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Indianapolis.