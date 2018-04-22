News

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James gifts teammates with matching suits

Sporting News
Sporting News /

LeBron James is known to buy his teammates gifts during the NBA playoffs ranging from Dre Beats to Apple Watches, but this year he gave his teammates matching designer suits.

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James gifts teammates with matching suits

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James gifts teammates with matching suits

Ahead of Cleveland's Game 3 against the Pacers in the first-round series, the Cavaliers walked into the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis looking sharp wearing gray suits custom fit to each player.





Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, the matching suits didn't help the Cavaliers win on the court as they fell to the Pacers 92-90. The Pacers now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Indianapolis.

