Danny Ings starts for Liverpool, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are also in as the Reds look to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four with a win at West Brom.

West Brom vs Liverpool team news: Salah & Mane both start as Ings leads the line

The England striker comes in for just his second start of the season as Jurgen Klopp shuffles his pack ahead of the Reds’ Champions League semi-final with Roma on Tuesday.

Klopp has made five changes from the side which beat Bournemouth last weekend, with Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dejan Lovren all dropping to the bench.

There are returns for Joe Gomez, back after an ankle injury, and Alberto Moreno, who makes his first league start since November 29. Ragnar Klavan comes in alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

In midfield James Milner replaces Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Salah, though, starts as he looks to close on Ian Rush's club record of 47 goals in a single season. The Egyptian is expected to be confirmed as PFA Player of the Year on Sunday, so will be looking to start his weekend in style.

West Brom, meanwhile, name an unchanged side having won at Manchester United last time out. The Baggies need a win if they are to have any chance of pulling off a miraculous escape from relegation.

West Brom starting XI: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Brunt; Phillips, Rodriguez, McClean; Rondon.

Subs: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Evans, Burke, Krychowiak, Field.

Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Ings, Mane.

Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.