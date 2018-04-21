Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has failed to adapt sufficiently to the rigours of the modern game to compete with neighbours City, according to former Red Devil Paul Parker.

Outdated Mourinho needs to change tactical approach to catch Man City – Parker

The ex-England defender spent five years at Old Trafford, winning two titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, and believes that United have a need to revolutionise if they are to make up ground.

City are currently 13 points ahead of United having played a game fewer, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning the title with five matches to spare.

“They have been a million miles apart, not just with points but with ideas and the way they want to play have gone out of the modern game,” he told the Mirror Football podcast.

"The changing of the game has worked in the favour of Manchester City.

"Manchester United haven't really moved forward in their game.

"It is very much very regimented in what they are trying to do. It could in some times guarantee some results, but not in today's football.

“It hasn't worked for Manchester United. Next season they need to change up their game for them to get anywhere near Manchester City.”

Parker pointed to United’s away fixture against Bournemouth in midweek as a game in which he realised the difference between his former club and their rivals. Mourinho’s side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku, but were unconvincing.

"The Bournemouth game: I have seen Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City go there and totally dominate Bournemouth, but Manchester United just got over the line. Just got a result.

"There has been too much of that this season. They need to get back that fear factor."